Seven States, 20 Clubs Confirmed for 5th Efunkoya National Cadet T’tennis Championships

Lagos, along with 16 other states and 20 clubs from across Nigeria, have registered for the 5th Dr Adegboyega Efunkoya Cadet Table Tennis Championships. Following the conclusion of a two-day clinic on Wednesday, August 21, preparations are complete for the participant screening, with the tournament set to commence on Thursday, August 22, at the Indoor Hall of the National Stadium.

A spokesperson for the Efunkoya Foundation, Ranti Lajide, noted an increase in participating states and clubs. Lagos will be joined by Kogi, Oyo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Delta, Kwara, Benue, Plateau, Abia, Anambra, Edo, Taraba, FCT Abuja, Ekiti, Ondo, and Osun, along with 20 clubs confirmed for this year’s tournament.

Emphasizing the importance of education, Lajide highlighted that winners in the singles events over the past three editions have received educational scholarships. The foundation remains committed to this ideal, reflecting the values upheld by the late Dr Efunkoya.

“We aim to encourage players to prioritize their education, as Dr Efunkoya did, ensuring that most players attend school. This way, even if they don’t reach the top in sports, they can continue their education,” Lajide added.

At a media briefing in Lagos, Dr Femi Olugbile, a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Efunkoya Foundation, emphasized the tournament’s goal to perpetuate the ideals of the late Chairman of the former Nigeria Table Tennis Association, whose leadership brought significant achievements to the sport in Nigeria.

Dr Olugbile stated that the foundation’s efforts are intended to support the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) in discovering new talents, which the federation will then nurture to stardom. The foundation comprises former players and stakeholders dedicated to revitalizing the sport.

The tournament will feature five titles: singles (boys and girls), doubles (boys and girls), and mixed doubles. The event is funded by former players and table tennis enthusiasts from both within and outside Nigeria.

Dr. Efunkoya, a surgeon and medical practitioner, began his involvement in table tennis administration in 1962 and was elected Chairman of the then Nigeria Table Tennis Association in 1963.