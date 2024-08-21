Rural Electrification Agency Connects Two Edo Communities with 200KWp Solar Hybrid Mini Grid

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Respite came the way of hundreds of inhabitants of Oloyan and SuleCamp Communities in Ovia South West and Ovia North East Local Government Areas of Edo State following the installation of 100kWp Solar Hybrid Mini-grid project each by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to the localities.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Solar Hybrid Mini-grid project in the communities, Acting Managing Director/CEO of Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, said the project was targeted at improving the lives of rural dwellers.

Aliyu, who was represented by the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Doris Uboh, also noted that the two communities were among 52 rural communities that have been connected with 100KPw under the second phase of the rural electrification project of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

He said during the project design for the deployment of the mini-grid, the federal government took into consideration the economic activities the areas are known for and urged the benefiting communities to own and protect the 100KWp Hybrid Solar Mini-Grid electricity installation.

“The Rural Electrification Fund remains a key mechanism of the federal government, designed to enable developmental impact in rural communities through the provision of sustainable energy access. The off-grid, renewable energy ecosystem in Nigeria will continue to be a driving force for the Nigerian economy.

“Through the multi-dimensional impact of the REA’s nationwide footprint, it is evident that our interventions in unserved and underserved communities are serving as catalysts to true sustainable development, in line with the objectives of the federal government.

“Leaning on the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and optimising the sector’s blueprint as captured in the 2023 Electricity Act passed into Law by His Excellency, we are at a critical stage of our journey towards nation-wide energy access scale-up.

“The REA continues to play a key role in the Federal Government’s energy access scale-up plans

“These projects are some of the many testaments of the work that we do at the REA, connecting last-mile communities to clean, sustainable energy sources and facilitating the growth of socioeconomic systems through productive use.

“I am happy to inform you today that this renewable energy facility will cater to the energy needs of the 492 households in Oloyan, while ensuring that the industrious residents of this community make the best use of this opportunity to gradually build its developmental pillars,” Aliyu declared.

Also Speaking, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Edo State Electrification Agency, Osazuwa Ozigbo-Esere, thanked the REA, saying the project was part of his priorities as a government.

According to him, “I would like to begin by commending the Rural Electrification Agency for its unwavering commitment to bringing sustainable energy solutions to our communities.

“This is not the first mini-grid to be deployed in Edo State and, from the impact recorded so far, I am confident this will not be the last. It is quite impressive and a thing of pride to have you here to commission not one but two solar hybrid mini-grids in two different communities, with a total capacity of 200kWp.”

In appreciation, the Baale (Head) of Oloyan, Dr. Kolawole Olusegun, said they now believe in the promise of the government that development could reach the grassroots people

He said the lack of power supply to the community for years of their existence and the installation of the 100kWp Solar Hybrid Mini-grid project is a sign that the government has not forgotten the rural people.

According to him, the coming of the solar light project would ensure that economic activities kick off in the area.

“This project has now made us believe in government promises. Indeed, this is a sign that the government has not forgotten the rural people of this country,” the Baale said.