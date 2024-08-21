PSC Reiterates Commitment to End Corruption in Police System

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday reiterated its commitment to end corruption in police system in Nigeria.

The Commission further vowed to eliminate corruption in police recruitment, promotion and disciplinary process.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, rtd, reaffirmed this commitment while receiving in audience a delegation from the CLEEN Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, with bias in justice sector reform, led by its executive director, Gad Peters.

Argungu pledged that openness, transparency and integrity will remain the hallmark of his tenure in the commission, stating that corporate good governance will be his watchword.

He said: “We will be as transparent as possible in anything we do here – be it recruitment, promotion or discipline, and very soon we will commence geo-political verification of all serving police officers to meticulously confirm those who are still in service.

“I will not tolerate corruption both in the commission and the police force and will expose anyone caught corrupting himself or the system. I am a whistle blower and stand ready to blow the whistle on any corruption or intention to corrupt. This will obviously serve as a deterrent to those who are hell bent in corrupting the system”.

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said CLEEN Foundation was in the commission to pledge its readiness to continue to collaborate with the new leadership in implementing already existing initiatives and to ensure that the rights and safety of all Nigerians are upheld.

The two parties, Ani said, agreed to work together to convene a bi-annual police executive forum to review the challenges and strengthen coordination and collaboration.

Ani added that the duo also agreed to sustain the security stakeholders’ coordination meeting as a measure to preserve human rights and dignity.

Speaking further, Argungu confirmed that the commission will partner CLEEN Foundation to convene a bi-annual police executive forum to review the challenges and strengthen coordination and collaboration.

He also promised that the PSC under his leadership will sustain the security stakeholders’ coordination meeting as a measure to preserve human rights and dignity.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Gad Peters, acknowledged the efforts of the commission in promoting transparency, discipline and fairness within the Nigeria police force.

He however, noted that recent incidents have underscored the urgency for more proactive measures to ensure that police officers act within the confines of the law and respect the rights of all citizens.

Peters told the new leadership of the commission that CLEEN Foundation has maintained good relationship and has collaborated in the past to enhance the professionalism of the commission staff and that of the Nigeria police force.

He further noted that in the light of recent developments and ongoing challenges, “we believe there is a critical need for enhanced accountability and strengthened community engagement within the policing framework”.

He also advised that the PSC can integrate the human rights information management system that allows for reporting of violation in the field with the commission’s platform to measure concurrence.