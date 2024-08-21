Olofa, ODU Laud Kwara Gov, Rally Support for Expansion Works on Ibrahim Taiwo Road

The Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, has lauded Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s passion for infrastructural and rural urban development, while calling on the people of his community to support the expansion and rehabilitation works recently approved for the popular Ibrahim Taiwo road.

A statement the Press Secretary, the state Ministry of Works, Olajide Abolarinwa, revealed that the Olofa of Ofa spoke at his palace during a sensitisation visit by the Kwara State Commissioner for Works Mr. Abdulquawiy Olododo, Tuesday where he sought public support for the extensive construction works.

On the commissioner’s entourage were the Executive Chairman, Kwara State Geographical Information Service, Alhaji Abdulkareem Suleiman; Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Infrastructure, Mr. Ladi Yusuf; and some senior bureaucrats.

The team was received at the palace by the Olofa alongside many high chiefs and the leadership of the Offa Descendants’ Union (ODU).

The Olofa commended AbdulRazaq for the project and how his government continues to prioritise the welfare of the people of the state, including Offa community.

The monarch said his subjects are lovers of development and are ready to cooperate with the government and the contractors.

“We are happy for what brought you here today. We thank His Excellency for always being with us. His Excellency has always shown us that Offa is his second home,” Olofa said.

“We are always in support of his good works and laudable projects, and we pray Almighty Allah to be with him in all ramifications.

“I am sending out my chiefs and representatives to inform the people of the need to support this huge development. Nobody should disturb the contractor under any guise. If you have anything obstructing government’s setbacks, please remove it. This is in our interest.”

Olododo said the team visited the first class monarch to seek his support, especially with a view to educating persons whose temporary structures have taken over road setbacks to give way.

“We are here in Offa to meet the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II and the Offa Descendants Union (ODU) and to intimate them and the entire Offa community about the reconstruction of Ibrahim Taiwo road,” he said.

“For us to reconstruct and expand this road, we will need to claim the government setback where we have some temporary structures. So we need their cooperation.

“As you all know, this government of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is about the people. There is the need for us to communicate and engage with the community for them to be aware of exactly what our intentions are and what we are doing. We are glad about the reception by the Olofa and the ODU.”

The commissioner said the contractors are now on site to proceed with the work, which will last about four months.

The road will be supported with concrete drainage, solar street lights and walkways, he added.

The National Vice-President for ODU, Alhaji Tajudeen Bello, commended the administration for the road project, which he said reflects its commitment to infrastructural growth across the state.

He urged residents to always respect road setbacks when erecting any structures, saying road setbacks are meant for public advantage.

“We want everybody to key into what the government is doing. The government is not doing anything that is bad. It is the right thing to maintain the setbacks while building anything. So, the road setbacks belong to the government, and that is what the government is claiming for the good of our community,” he said.

The commissioner also inspected the flyover at Unity, which he said is now 65% done.

“We are very satisfied with the quality of work done on this project. Just a few days ago, a delegation from Nigerian Institute of Civil Engineers was on this site, and they equally issued a statement that the quality that is being done is very satisfactory,” he said.

“The project is moving at a good pace that we are very happy with. As you can see, we are already standing on the bridge.”