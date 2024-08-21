MNJTF Intercepts Terrorists Logistics Supply Syndicate in Borno

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of MNJTF deployed in Sector 3 Mongunu, in conjunction with intelligence operatives and Civilian Joint Tasks Force have successfully intercepted Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ logistics supply syndicate at Cross Kauwa Market in Mongunu, Borno State.

A statement by Chief Military Information Officer, HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, Lt Col Olaniyi Osoba, said the apprehended logistics supply syndicate, identified as Mr. Modu Gana, Mamman Saleh and Babagana Muktar were picked up while on transit to deliver supplies to the terrorists in their enclaves.

He noted that the members of the syndicate, who confessed of their involvement in providing logistics to terrorist groups, were found to be in possession of a cache of items intended for the terrorists.

Osoba revealed that items seized from the syndicate include; a techno phone, six goats, one carton of maggi cubes, a collection of charms, bags of guinea corn and millet, grounded corn, metal bowls, a calculator, a wristwatch, perfume, prayer beads, 36 empty sac bags and various other supplies crucial for sustaining the terrorist activities.

He said the successful operation not only disrupted the supply chain of the terrorists’ group but also dealt a significant blow to their operations in the region.

He also disclosed that members of the syndicate are currently undergoing intense interrogation to extract further intelligence that could lead to more arrests and dismantling of the terrorist logistics supply network in the Lake Chad Region.

He noted that the MNJTF troops’ swift action and collaboration with intelligence operatives have once again demonstrated their commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the region.

Also, troops of Operation Hadin Kai, neutralised a wanted and notorious terrorist commander and 26 combatants in their enclave in Bula Daloye in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement by Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, also disclosed that troops equally recovered several weapons and ammunition during the operation, adding that some of the recovered items are of high intelligence value and assisting in further operations.

According to him, “Ongoing operations assured that other terrorist commanders and leaders are dead men walking, as they will meet similar fate sooner than later”.

He noted that troops are bent on achieving sustainable peace in the nation by ensuring that the terrorists are held account for any act of aggression against citizens.