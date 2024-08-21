Late Emir Ado Bayero’s Daughter Thanks Kano Gov, Seeks More Help

Princess Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero, daughter of the 13th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, has thanked Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, for coming to her rescue, and her mother and brother when they faced threat of eviction from their apartment in Lagos.

The media had recently reported the plight of the daughter of the 13th emir of Kano, her mother and her brother, who were on the verge of being evicted from their apartment in Lagos over unpaid bills. Princess Zainab had in the publication pleaded for help, prompting Governor Yusuf to intervene.

In a statement sent to THISDAY, Princess Zainab expressed her gratitude to Governor Yusuf, noting that it was only the governor that responded to her plea for help when the publication was made about their plight. “ I’m grateful”, she said.

Zainab, in the statement, however pleaded for more help from the governor, as she said the challenges they were facing were not over.

She said they needed a home, financial support and to get her brother back to school.

Zainab, who described Governor Yusuf as a great advocate of education, expressed hope that he would help them put an end to their predicament.

She said even though she’s a princess, she had to put her pride aside to seek help because she could not watch her mother in such a dangerous predicament that might affect her health.

“I am pleading with his excellency the Governor of Kano State Abba Kabir Yusuf to end our painful situation, which has gone on for ten years since our dad died”, she said.

The Kano princess said, “I hope to tell the story some day. “

Her statement read: “My name is Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero. I think a lot of people have recently seen my face and name in the news lately. I guess some people might imagine I enjoy the attention. On the contrary, I’m very shy and private. The reason I am out in the media is to promote my project. As a first-time filmmaker, it is imperative I promote my project, which depicts my late father’s life and times. The second reason I spoke out is survival.

“Even though I am a princess and certain things are required of me, I’m also human. It took a lot to set my pride aside and seek the assistance of the Governor in the media. As a daughter, I had to seek help because I couldn’t watch my mom be in such a dangerous predicament that might affect her health. A daughter’s love is what compelled me to do this.

“A lot of people will judge and make assumptions about why myself, my mom, and my brother would be in such a situation, as kids of one of the most powerful and wealthiest monarchs in Nigerian history. It’s a complex story that involves the pitfalls of being royal and being a part of a polygamous home. I hope to tell the story some day.

“I am pleading with his excellency the Governor of Kano State Abba Kabir Yusuf to end our painful situation, which has gone on for ten years since our dad died. Yes, on 24th June 2024, he did settle our debt and help us get a temporary solution, but it’s not over. In that publication, he was the only one who responded to my plea for that, I’m grateful.

“As the governor of the state, he is responsible for the citizens of Kano, and he is also part of the Kano Royal home. We need a home and financial independence, and to get my brother back to school, I know he’s a great advocate of education, and I hope he will end this.”