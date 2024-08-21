Kano LG Polls: KANSIEC, Opposition Parties Disagree, NNPP Set up Screening C’ttee

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

As preparation for the conduct of local government elections began in Kano, the opposition parties in the state have disagreed with the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSEIC) over the cost of the nomination forms fixed by the commission.

This is coming on heels of outrage by the opposition parties that the electoral umpire alleged to have connived with the NNPP-led government, to tactfully sideline them from participating in the 30th November polls.

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has condemned in strong terms the exorbitant fees being charged for nomination forms by some States Independent Electoral Commissions, SIECs, saying that it is in flagrant violation of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Act 2022.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman, IPAC Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, said: “we are aware of the attempt by anti-democratic forces to suffocate the nation’s emerging democracy and the recent financial autonomy granted to local governments by the apex court in tandem with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Reacting on the issue, the Executive Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission Professor Sani Lawan Malumfashi affirmed that, the decisions on the N10m, N5m nomination forms are final.

He noted that, “the commission is independent, and has already taken an independent decision on the matter. There is no going back on the amount earlier announced.”

He said: “We are not going to change or reduce it, there is no going back. It’s already in our guidelines and already a law to us.

“It is not about encouraging money politics; everything is not the way it is now. We are also going to spend huge amounts, the materials and everything we are going to use must cost money so we are going to bear the cost too.

“It may surprise you to know that, those complaining bitterly are the officials of NNPP party, the ruling party. We said very clear, in view of the inflation rate in this country, it has affected virtually everything because nothing in the market is free now.”

However, the NNPP Chairman Hashimu Dungurawa, told newsmen yesterday in Kano, that the party has already, set up a committee to screen prospective candidates that would fly the party’s flag during the polls.

He said: “We are purchasing WAEC scratch cards to verify the academic records of all our candidates. We are also doing a background check as regards to drugs and criminal history of our candidates”

He then announced the party’s fees for nominations for the elections, stating that chairmanship aspirants would pay N500,000 for nomination form and N100,000 as fees for expression of interest, while those for councillorship positions would pay N150,000 for nomination forms and N50,000 as expression of interest fees.