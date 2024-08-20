  • Tuesday, 20th August, 2024

US Backs Nigeria on Sun Africa’s Utility Scale Solar Power Project

Business | 48 mins ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has secured the backing of the United State on Nigeria’s solar power project, in a bid by Africa’s most populous nation to provide reliable electricity to businesses and households in the country.

 A statement by Bolaji Tunji, the spokesman to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said this was disclosed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Richard Mills, during a meeting with Adelabu in Abuja.

The solar project will see Sun Africa LLC, an American company   in the forefront of the push to meet Africa’s energy needs, providing vital power infrastructure to Nigeria, the statement added.

 Mills said his visit to the power ministry was to know the status of the Sun Africa power project and support the ministry’s engagement on the project.

The ambassador also invited the Minister to an Energy summit scheduled to hold from 11 – 12 September, 2024 in Washington, stressing that the summit will make the electricity sector a major focus.

Speaking earlier, Adelabu stated that the ministry was adding value to local industries by providing them with adequate power to enable them function better.

The minister noted that though Nigeria has the population and the market which should be a strength to the nation, the reverse had been the case simply because Nigeria still imports about 80 per cent of what it consumes.

“This has left the country with a lot of burden since the country has limited source of foreign exchange to fund the import dependence,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.