US Backs Nigeria on Sun Africa’s Utility Scale Solar Power Project

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has secured the backing of the United State on Nigeria’s solar power project, in a bid by Africa’s most populous nation to provide reliable electricity to businesses and households in the country.

A statement by Bolaji Tunji, the spokesman to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said this was disclosed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Richard Mills, during a meeting with Adelabu in Abuja.

The solar project will see Sun Africa LLC, an American company in the forefront of the push to meet Africa’s energy needs, providing vital power infrastructure to Nigeria, the statement added.

Mills said his visit to the power ministry was to know the status of the Sun Africa power project and support the ministry’s engagement on the project.

The ambassador also invited the Minister to an Energy summit scheduled to hold from 11 – 12 September, 2024 in Washington, stressing that the summit will make the electricity sector a major focus.

Speaking earlier, Adelabu stated that the ministry was adding value to local industries by providing them with adequate power to enable them function better.

The minister noted that though Nigeria has the population and the market which should be a strength to the nation, the reverse had been the case simply because Nigeria still imports about 80 per cent of what it consumes.

“This has left the country with a lot of burden since the country has limited source of foreign exchange to fund the import dependence,” he added.