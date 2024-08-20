Seadogs Urges FG to Declare Emergency on Kidnapping, as Insecurity Worsens Nationwide

Goddy Egene





National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as Pyrates Confraternity, has called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on kidnapping.

The call followed a disturbing surge in abductions and the brutal killing of victims, which had become increasingly rampant across the country.

In a statement yesterday by its leader, Dr. Joseph Oteri, the group said the situation had reached a critical point, with criminal elements operating with impunity and spreading fear and chaos among the populace.

It said, “According to Section 33(1) of the 1999 Constitution, every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.

“The value placed on human life has diminished to an alarming degree. Kidnapping has become a daily occurrence, with victims often murdered without hesitation. This terrifying reality underscores a dangerous societal shift where life is no longer sacred.”

The association highlighted recent incidents that underscore the gravity of the situation, including the kidnapping of an Anambra State commissioner and his wife, while en route to Abuja.

NAS said, “The fatal killing of one of the state government’s aides identified as Abubakar Offiah, during the attack is a stark illustration of the brutality of these criminals.

“Recently, too, a former member of the House of Representatives, Joan Mrakpor, was kidnapped. The gunmen shot dead two persons while several people sustained injuries during the attack.

“Additionally, the abduction of over 20 medical students in Benue State, who were on their way to a conference, emphasises that even those dedicated to the nation’s future are not safe from this menace.

“The pervasive nature of this insecurity is not limited to any one region but has affected almost every part of Nigeria.

“From the southern states of Delta, Edo, Rivers, and Kogi, to the South-west in Osun and Oyo, and the northern regions of Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, and Borno, traveling across Nigeria has become a perilous endeavour.”

Oteri pointed out that the widespread nature of the crisis had created a national emergency that required immediate and robust intervention.

He said, “The government’s failure to take decisive action has left many citizens feeling abandoned and vulnerable.

“Declaring a state of emergency on kidnapping would send a strong message that the government is committed to restoring order, safeguarding lives, and rebuilding trust in its institutions.”