Prof Epiphany Azinge Emerges Asagba of Asaba Designate

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





President of the Commonwealth Arbitral Tribunal sitting in London, Prof Epiphany Azinge, has emerged as the Asaba monarch-designate as he is set to become the 14th Asagba of Asaba Kingdom in Delta State.

Prof Azinge, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was the 5th Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS).

The coronation of Obi Azinge is expected to take place in no distant time, following his overall success in the race for the referred stool of Asagba of Asaba, which reportedly featured nine other illustrious titled sons of Asaba.

The Asagba-in-Council, which announced the selection of the international legal luminary on Sunday in Asaba, stated that Prof Azinge emerged as the most qualified among the 10 contenders in the race for the royal stool.

The contenders hail from Ugbomanta Quarters, whose turn it is, of the five quarters (ebos) of Asaba Kingdom, to produce the next Asagba, who will rule in the stead of Obi (Prof) Chike Joseph Edozien, the 13th Asagba of Asaba who had joined his ancestors earlier in the year.

The Ochendo Ahaba (Regent) Dr. Anthony Edozien, announced the result of the selection process in line with the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Edict of 1979, applicable to Delta State, at the former Palace of the Asagba of Asaba at Ezenei Quarters in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

There was jubilation with praise songs and dances at the Asaba residence of Prof Azinge, the 14th Asagba-designate, following the official announcement.

The Asagba-designate had recently taken the Obiship (red cap chieftaincy) title as one of the leading contestants to the throne.

The Obi title (red cap) which is the highest traditional social rank amongst the Ahaba people, that is, Obi institution, But Azinge has also been one of high-ranking traditional chiefs in the Asagba’s cabinet with the title of ‘Okilolo Ahaba’.