Police Invite NLC President for Questioning over Terrorism Financing, Treason, Others

•Warn failure to honour letter will lead to activation of warrant of arrest

Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Police, yesterday, invited the President of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, for questioning over alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime in which he was mentioned.

The letter dated August 19,2024 stated: “This office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing and treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime in which you were mentioned.

“You are hereby invited to interview by the undersigned on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 by 10 am prompt at the IRT Complex by Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction in Abuja.

“Be informed that in the event of failing to honour this letter, the office will have no alternative than to activate a warrant of arrest against you please.’

The police had on July 7, conducted a night raid on the NLC national secretariat in Abuja, a move that triggered media war between the organised labour and the police.

Explaining the basis of their action in a statement by Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, the police said a prime criminal suspect in an ongoing investigation was traced to a shop within the building in the Central Business District, Abuja.

The statement signed by Force Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that detectives armed with the appropriate legal authority, conducted an operation at the location, which turned out to be the NLC building.

“The Nigeria Police Force, has noted a publication alleging that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National Secretariat, known as the Labour House, located in the Central Business District, Abuja, was raided by the Police.

“On August 7, 2024, a press release issued by the NLC’s Head of Media and Public Relations alleged that officers of the Nigeria Police Force, along with some individuals in black T-shirts and others in plain clothes, raided the Labour House.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to clarify that a prime criminal suspect in an ongoing investigation was traced to a shop within the building in the Central Business District, Abuja. Detectives, armed with the appropriate legal authority, conducted an operation at the location, which turned out to be the NLC building,” the statement stated.

He said the well-coordinated, lawful operation was solely aimed at apprehending the prime suspect – a foreign national implicated in numerous criminal activities across Nigeria and other African countries.

Egbetokun said the operation had no connection with the NLC, its secretariat, staff, or leadership, noting that the NLC Secretariat was not the focus of the operation, but a rented shop within the building used by the suspect as a front for his criminal activities in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police Force seeks the cooperation and support of the NLC leadership as we continue this investigation, which is vital to safeguarding our nation.

“The high-profile nature of the suspect poses a significant security threat to Nigeria and other African nations, making this investigation crucial for the safety of all involved, including the NLC,” IGP said.