NICArb Elects New Council Members, Re-elects Ajogwu as President

Sunday Ehigiator





The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb) has elected eight new members to its Governing Council.

It also re-elected Prof. Fabian Ajogwu as President and Chairman of the Council at its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

In a statement signed by NICArb’s Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Shola Oshodi-John, the institute also reported a 23 percent increase in revenue for 2023. It highlighted its expanded reach and training programs.

According to the statement, other reelected members of the council included, “Mr Damian D. Dodo, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, Mr. Jude T. U. Nnodum, Mr Mike Igbokwe, Mr. Omoruyi Augustine Omonuwa, Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh, Mr Adebayo Adenipekun, and Mrs. Shola Oshodi-John, as Registrar and Chief Executive Officer.”

The newly elected council members included “Mr. Rafiu A. Lawal-Rabana, Mr. Uche Val Obi, Prof. Damilola Olawuyi, Hon. Justice Rita Pemu, JCA (Rtd), Dr. Francis Ohiwere Oleghe, as General Secretary, Mr. Sebastine Hon, Mrs. Rosecana Ankama, and Engr Kashim Abdul Alli.”

Ajogwu, reported that “in 2023 the institute had a robust increase of 23 percent over 2022 revenue and the ADR Center handled arbitration matters totalling N3,720,900,000 and $105,000,000.

“As part of its strategy for 2023, NICArb broadened its reach and deepened its roots across Nigeria by establishing the Abuja liaison office, creating a full-fledged branch in Kano State.

“Furthermore, it expanded its training programmes and enhanced its service options. This enabled the institute to invest strategically in key areas to be impactful in the industry.”

He urged Council members to be committed to the cause of the institute and do their best to maintain and surpass the current admirable growth of the Institute.