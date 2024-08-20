Foundation Commits over N500m to Health,Youths, Community Devt

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

A charitable organisation, Bet9ja Foundation, has disclosed committing over N500m to several projects as a way of addressing critical challenges in the country.

With the commitment, it disclosed executing incredible progress through various impactful projects that has equipped the youth with digital & entrepreneurial skills, enhanced athletic skills for international competitions, bridged medical gaps by donating equipment, medical treatment/knowledge, including Installation of solar panel streetlights and provision of pipe-borne water in rural areas. The foundation aims to address critical challenges in healthcare, education, sports development, community projects, and youth empowerment across Nigeria. This was disclosed in its 2024 Impact Report recently released to celebrate its first year.

Vice President and Board of Trustees member, Ada Cuomo, commended the foundation for its giant stride in enhancing lives and supporting the Nigerian government.

The report further stated that the foundation has successfully initiated and executed over 132 projects across 29 states across the country.

Some of the project names include the Graduate Employability and Enterprise Summit, Love on the Streets, Fitness Festival, Market Outreach, Young Executive Program, and the Nigerian Para Power Lifter World Cup.

Cuomo said, “We are very excited that in the last one year, we have touched millions of lives in many communities and have impacted the environment positively. The future is bright, and we’re just getting started transforming lives in Nigeria; our dreams for the coming years are even bigger.”

The foundation restates its dedication to championing its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives as it celebrates its first year dedicated and look forward to improving the lives of Nigerians through various programs tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities.

It further aimed at significantly enhancing the lives, communities, and environment across Nigeria as it looks forward to a future of continuous impact and growth.