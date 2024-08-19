Tinubu, Shettima, Ganduje to Host Landmark Young Leaders Summit to Shape Nigeria’s Future

Mary Nnah

In a move that promises to redefine the future of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and former governor Ganduje are set to host the Progressive Young Leaders Summit (PYLS) 2024 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja from September 3rd to 5th, 2024.

The event is expected to bring together the brightest minds and most innovative thinkers among Nigeria’s youth to shape a brighter future for the country.



In a press release made available to THISDAY, the APC National Youth Leader, Dr. Dayo Israel said: “This summit is a crucial step in ensuring that the voices of young Nigerians are not only heard but also play a vital role in shaping the nation’s development agenda.

“We believe the youth hold the key to unlocking Nigeria’s full potential, and this summit is a testament to our commitment to empowering them to take ownership of their future.



“We believe this event will inspire young people to work collectively towards realizing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He added: “By tapping into the passion and innovative spirit of young Nigerians, we can shape a brighter future for our nation. This summit is a call to action for young leaders to rise up and take their rightful place in shaping the future of Nigeria.”



The three-day event will feature a series of Ministerial Town Hall sessions, where participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with government leaders on critical issues such as education, technology, economic development, and institutional reforms.

The summit will also feature discussions on job creation, youth inclusion, technology, communication, and tackling inequality, as well as keynote addresses from renowned experts and thought leaders.



With over 3,000 participants expected from across the nation, the summit promises to be a historic gathering of young leaders who are ready to take ownership of their future.

“We invite all young Nigerians to join us for this historic event,” Dr. Israel concluded.