  • Monday, 19th August, 2024

Kidnapped Anambra Youths Commissioner, Wife Released

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Commissioner for Youths Development, Hon Patrick Aghamba, who was kidnapped last Friday with his wife, has been released.

The were abducted by gunmen on Friday while traveling on a commercial vehicle to Abuja for the wedding of the daughter of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

This was coming as the body of his aide, who travelled along with him, ABK Offiah, who was killed by the gunmen, was brought back to Onitsha, his hometown, yesterday.

Details of the release of the commissioner was sketchy, but the Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime, confirmed to THISDAY that he was released on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, there was wailing in Onitsha yesterday as the corpse of the aide to the released commissioner, who was killed during the abduction, arrived Onitsha.

The return of the body of Offiah, a lawyer from Onitsha, who holds the traditional title of Kpajiego, elicited wailing from indigenes. The victim was also said to be a youth leader.

A video on social media showed the moment an ambulance arrived in his compound with his corpse, leaving everyone devastated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.