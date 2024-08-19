Kidnapped Anambra Youths Commissioner, Wife Released

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Commissioner for Youths Development, Hon Patrick Aghamba, who was kidnapped last Friday with his wife, has been released.

The were abducted by gunmen on Friday while traveling on a commercial vehicle to Abuja for the wedding of the daughter of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

This was coming as the body of his aide, who travelled along with him, ABK Offiah, who was killed by the gunmen, was brought back to Onitsha, his hometown, yesterday.

Details of the release of the commissioner was sketchy, but the Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime, confirmed to THISDAY that he was released on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, there was wailing in Onitsha yesterday as the corpse of the aide to the released commissioner, who was killed during the abduction, arrived Onitsha.

The return of the body of Offiah, a lawyer from Onitsha, who holds the traditional title of Kpajiego, elicited wailing from indigenes. The victim was also said to be a youth leader.

A video on social media showed the moment an ambulance arrived in his compound with his corpse, leaving everyone devastated.