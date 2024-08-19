House Demands Release of Abducted Medical Students, Seeks Urgent Intervention of IGP, Security Agencies

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for quick intervention of security agencies for the rescue of abducted 20 medical students in Benue State.

THISDAY reports that the students—12 from the University of Jos and 8 from the University of Maiduguri were abducted last Thursday on their way to a conference organised by the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) in Enugu.

The Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, in a statement issued Saturday said the incident had caused significant alarm and distress across the country.

He added that the House remained committed to supporting initiatives that enhance the security and safety of all Nigerians and would continue to monitor the situation closely.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the abducted students and their families. We call for immediate and decisive action to ensure their safe return,” Rotimi noted.

Rotimi noted the letter the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Secretary-General, Dr. Benjamin Egbo, wrote to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egebtokun seeking his intervention, and the plea and deep concern of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the safety and well-being of these future medical professionals.

He said: “Given the urgency of this matter and the potential risks to the lives of these young students, we implore your office to deploy all necessary resources to secure their immediate and safe return.

“The Nigerian Medical Association is deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of these future medical professionals, and we believe that swift and decisive action by the Nigeria Police Force is crucial at this time.”

The Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, Dennis Idahosa, said “The safety of our medical students is paramount, and this incident is not just an attack on these young professionals but on the future of our healthcare system. We cannot afford to lose any more lives to the insecurity plaguing our country. No student should be fearful of going about their lawful duties in the country. We demand decisive action from our security agencies to bring these students home safely.”

