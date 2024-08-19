Horti Nigeria Advocates Policies Attracting Youths to Farming 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Agribusiness Coordinator, Horti Nigeria, Makama Danjuma, has called on government to come up with more policies that will make farming attractive to the youths to curb the increasing rate of unemployment and crime.

He also called for the introduction of Agriculture as a compulsory subject in secondary schools.

Danjuma spoke in an interview with journalists in Zaria, Kaduna state, at a youth training organised by Horti Nigeria to mark the International Youth Day(IYD).

He said the introduction of agriculture as a compulsory subject in secondary schools will go a long way in preparing young people to explore the opportunities in the sector.

According to him, Horti Nigeria, a four-year horticulture sector develo-pment programme, funded by the Kingdom of Netherlands (KN), has been in the forefront for building the capacity of youths to embrace farming.

He said the programme which commenced in 2021, is being implemented by consortiums led by International Fertilizer Development Centre, East West Seed Knowledge Transfer (EWS-KT), Wageningen University and Research (WUR) and KIT Royal Tropical Institute.

Danjuma said the programme, being implemented in Kaduna, Kano, Ogun and Oyo states, has recorded 85 per cent success adding that more success would have been recorded when it terminates in August 2025.

He explained that the programme aimed at capacity building of youths and women in vegetable farming, innovative technology, exposure to sources of agriculture funding and facilitating business to businesses linkages, among others.

He lamented that the Nigerian farming population is depleting as the old people involved in farming are fading out while the youths are not showing enough interest in farming.

He said the training was part of activities marking the international Youth Day on August 12, but was rescheduled to Saturday, August 17, due to security issues.

“We are creating awareness among the youths on the many opportunities in agriculture.

“The population of Nigeria is over 200 million and 75 per cent of this population are into farming.

“However, out of this, the old people who are mainly involved in farming are fading out.

“We want to create awareness to the youths to embrace agriculture and feed the nation.

“Government should come up with friendly policies to make agriculture attractive.

“I know the government has some funding mechanism for youths, there should be more empowerment programmes for agriculture.

“Agriculture should be made compulsory in schools for students so that they will explore the abundant opportunities in the sector,” he said.

He said Horti Nigeria is into partnership with Simkay Foods Ltd, based in Zaria, because of its

relationship with youth groups for mentorship in agricultural value change.

Ealier in his presentation, one of the resource persons and Kaduna State Coordinator, Innovative Youth in Agriculture (IYIA), Zaccheaus Baggi, noted that agricultural is the largest sector that provides employment for the population.

He, however, lamented that the sector has been neglected and a generation of beggars have been created in Nigeria.

Baggi said: “We have youths that are not coordinated to explore the opportunities in the agricultural sector.

“Farming has gone beyond the cultivation of land. If you go on YouTube, you will see the innovations in the agricultural sector.

“There are many aspects of agriculture that you can engage in. There are businesses opportunities in processing and preserving agricultural produce, seed production, vegetables, transportation and supply etc.

“This is a wake-up call for the youths to embrace agriculture and stop wasting their time looking for non existing white collar jobs, start something small.”

He noted that government policies can make the business environment hostile, “but we shouldn’t sit down iddle because the ecosystem is not viable.”

Narrating how she establish her agribusiness, Founder of Simkay Food Ltd, Rejoice Usim, a graduate of International Relations, said after being jobless for years with a lot of scolding from her father, she ventured into agribusiness.