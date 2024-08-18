Tinubu, Atiku, Northern Governors Rejoice with Babangida at 83

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) have congratulated Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida ((rtd), as he clocked 83 on August 17.



Babangida, fondly called IBB, was Nigeria’s military president from 1985 to 1993.

The president, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, praised the former head of state on this special occasion, noting his endeavours towards the development of the nation, especially in infrastructure and otherwise, notably the completion of the Third Mainland Bridge, which at the time was the longest bridge in Africa.



President Tinubu acknowledged the role of Babangida in the sculpting of modern Nigeria and commended him for his services to the nation.

The president wished the former head of state many more years in good health.

On his part, Atiku saluted the former military president, describing him as an astute federalist who was evident and remarkable in the composition of his cabinet.

In a statement, he signed, Atiku said it was a rare quality to possess a personality that captivates the attention of all who encounter it.



According to Atiku: “For General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, the allure of his name and his hospitable demeanour distinguish him as a unique statesman.

“IBB’s distinguished military career and his role as a politician who embraced inclusive politics are defining aspects of his enigmatic persona.



“In an era overshadowed by the divisive forces of ethno-religious prejudice in our national politics, IBB serves as a reminder of the importance of striving for unity in diversity. While some scholarly works draw parallels between IBB’s statecraft and the strategies outlined in Niccolo Machiavelli’s writings, highlighting his prowess as a strategic thinker, I hold a contrasting view.



“I believe that the IBB administration pursued altruistic goals in its moral quest for a nation where our diversity could be effectively managed through a shared commitment to unity,” Atiku stated.

The former vice president said Babangida’s federalist orientation is evident in the composition of his administration.

“Today, unlike in the past, we witness the troubling display of bigotry and ethnocentric divisions in our nation, with individuals in positions of authority often promoting such divisive behaviours.



“Regrettably, contemporary politics has become polarised as some politicians hold the misguided belief that power must be pursued at any cost.

“As we commemorate General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida on his 83rd birthday, let us reflect on our values regarding national unity and the promotion of Nigeria as a nation where primordial tendencies have no place for growth,” he explained.

He said further: “It is the desire for such a rebirth that I am again calling on opposition political parties in the country to come together and make our democracy worth its name.”



Also, the 19 governors from the North under the aegis of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Babangida, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

In a goodwill message on behalf of the governors issued by their Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, they described General Babangida as a bridge-builder, a committed patriot, and a charismatic statesman.



In the message signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe, made available to journalists yesterday, Governor Yahaya praised the elder statesman for his courage, vision, and exemplary leadership, noting that his wise counsel continues to guide and inspire the new generation of leaders.



The goodwill message read: “General Babangida is a true asset to Nigeria, a source of inspiration for both established and emerging leaders owing to his distinguished military and democratic credentials, steadfastness, and remarkable statesmanship.

“As a former leader and elder statesman, you have consistently made yourself available to the younger generation, offering your wealth of experience, guidance, and wisdom in critical moments.”



“You are indeed a leader of immense influence and reach, a bridge-builder, and a promoter of democratic ideals, serving as a rallying point for those committed to democracy.”

“As you celebrate this significant milestone, we join millions of Nigerians in praying that Almighty Allah continues to preserve and bless you with good health so that you will continue to serve our dear nation and humanity,” the NSGF chairman prayed.

