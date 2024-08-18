Opposition Lawmakers Accuse PDP Chairman, Secretary of Plotting to Remove Fubara

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives have accused the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, of plotting to remove the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.



The spokesperson of the coalition, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja alleged that there was a calculated attempt by Damagum and Anyanwu to weaken the PDP from inside.



He further alleged that there were plans to undermine PDP legal standing in a high-profile court case that would see pro-Wike sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers gaining legal ground to attempt to force the PDP government out of office.

The lawmakers noted that Damagun and Anyanwu were opposing the party’s National Legal Adviser’s move to ensure that the pro-Wike sacked APC lawmakers who decamped from PDP are stopped from doing any harm to PDP interest.



The opposition lawmakers maintained that the PDP Chairman and Secretary are working in favour of the pro-Wike lawmakers to help them regain lost legitimacy to aid them make another attempt towards their impossible dream of removal of Fubara.



Ugochinyere recalled that the case, marked: PHC/2177/CS/2024, centres on a dispute over the defection of 27 PDP members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to the APC on December 11, 2023.

He explained that the Rivers State High Court had previously issued an ex parte order on July 8, 2024, restraining key state officials from interacting with the defected lawmakers.



Ugochinyere noted: “The National Legal Adviser, constitutionally empowered to protect the interests of the PDP, had already moved to withdraw the appeal on July 24, 2024, recognising its potential harm to the party,” Ugochinyere stated.

“However, in a shocking turn of events, on August 15, 2024, Damagum and Anyanwu sent a letter to the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, dissociating themselves from the withdrawal, effectively undermining the Legal Adviser’s authority.”



“This action by the party’s leadership is part of a broader scheme to destabilise the PDP in Rivers State and pave the way for the APC’s political ambitions.

“They claim that this is not an isolated incident but part of a pattern of interference by Damagum and Anyanwu in several other legal cases in Abuja and Port Harcourt, all allegedly aimed at weakening the PDP.

“The PDP must stand united in the face of this betrayal. We call on all members of the PDP and well-meaning Nigerians to join us in defending the integrity of our party and ensuring that justice prevails.”



Efforts to speak with Anyanwu and Damagum proved abortive.



