Kylian Mbappe’s highly anticipated La Liga debut is set to ignite the new season as Real Madrid and Barcelona renew their fierce rivalry.

After a dazzling performance in the UEFA Super Cup, where he scored and lifted the trophy, the French superstar is poised to impact Spanish football significantly.

The 2024/2025 La Liga season officially commenced on Thursday with Athletic Bilbao facing Getafe, but the real excitement lies ahead.

Barcelona’s trip to Valencia on Saturday and Real Madrid’s clash with Mallorca on Sunday will be the center of attention.

Jude Bellingham’s sensational debut season at Real Madrid, which saw him contribute 19 goals to the La Liga title and Champions League triumph, has raised expectations.

However, the arrival of Mbappe could reshape the team’s dynamics. Coach Carlo Ancelotti faces the challenge of integrating the French forward into his already formidable lineup.

As for Barcelona, eager to reclaim the La Liga crown from their arch-rivals, are determined to mount a strong challenge.

The Catalan giants have bolstered their squad with new signings and will be counting on the emerging talent of 17-year-old Lamine Yamal.

While Robert Lewandowski remains a key figure, the club recognizes the need for a broader goal-scoring threat.

The La Liga title race is far from a two-horse affair. Atletico Madrid and last season’s surprise package, Girona, are both capable of challenging the top two.

With the influx of new stars, including Nigerian players, and StarTimes’ affordable coverage, La Liga’s global appeal is set to soar.