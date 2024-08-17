Witch hunting in Imo State

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches draws attention of the public to a witch-hunting event in Mbieri in Imo state. Already, billboards for this program have been erected in different parts of the state, including the capital, Owerri. The event, titled, That Witch Must Die, will hold at Mercy and Power Deliverance Ministry on Friday, August 30, 2024, from 9 pm to dawn. The church is located along Marcon Estate Opp Monkey Village Umuodu, Mbieri, Imo state. One Apostle Dr Angel (Owomowomo Fire) will be the host.

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches is worried about this program because it will lead to instigation and provocation of witch hunts in the state. Some people may argue that this program is an exercise of freedom of religion or belief and any attempt to stop the program violates human rights. Incidentally, this is not the case. It is important to distinguish exercise of religious or belief freedom from incitement of violence, attack and murder in the name of religion or belief. Exercise of religious or belief freedom must be defended while incitement of violence, hatred and murder as in this case must be condemned. Witchcraft accusation is a form of death sentence. Alleged witches have been attacked, tortured, or killed. More importantly, witchcraft accusation is an offense under the law in Nigeria. Those convicted of accusation or imputation of witchcraft are legally liable to imprisonment.

So, this program is an exercise in crime. It incites hatred and violence against suspected witches. This event instigates and sanctifies accusations, persecutions, and murder of alleged witches. The Advocacy for Alleged Witches has intervened in cases of witchcraft accusations and witch hunting in the state, including cases in Orlu, Oguta, Obowo, Mbano, etc. Some of the victims were attacked during or after witch hunting rallies like this. At a recent event in Owerri, some attendees recounted horrific stories of witchcraft accusations and witch persecutions in the state. Unfortunately, other victims did not live to tell their stories. AfAW implores state authorities not to turn a blind eye to this That-Witch-Must-Die program in Mbieri. They should not allow evil pastors to turn the state into a witch-killing field.

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches urges the police, state security service, national human rights commission, and other agencies to use their good offices to restrain Apostle Dr. Angel and his church and ensure that this attempt to incite witch-hunting in the state is nipped in the bud.