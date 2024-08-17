NGO Trains CSOs, Journalists on Digital Security in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A non-governmental organisation, Grassroots Researchers Association (GRA), has trained civil society organisations and journalists in Katsina State on digital security and resilience as part of its efforts to promote online safety in the country.

With the theme ‘Enhancing Skills and Knowledge in Digital Security Practice for Civil Society Organisations’, the two-day capacity building workshop was held in Katsina, the state capital.

Speaking during the training, the Executive Director of the association, Timothy Ali Yohanna, said it was designed to equip the CSOs and journalists with the needed knowledge and tools to safeguard their digital data and physical assets.

He explained that the capacity building workshop would also enhance CSOs and journalists’ digital defence, tackle cyber threats and sustain their digital resilience while discharging their respective assignments.

He said with the upsurge of social media threats, there is an urgent need for the participants to familiarise themselves with principles such as confidentiality, integrity and availability to ensure privacy and security in digital space.

He said it has become imperative for civil society organisations, journalists and other Nigerians to use strong passwords to protect their devices, applications, social media accounts and physical assets for effective and efficient service delivery.

Yohanna said: “Digital space threats exploits unknown vulnerabilities in devices or platforms and it is crucial for civil society organisations and journalists to protect themselves and organisations.”

One of the participants, Aminatu Yahaya of Murna Foundation, said she learned how to develop digital security policies for her organisation, adding that: “I will step down the training to my organisation because of its importance.”

Another participant, Shamsu Salisu, stated that the digital security and resilience training has helped him to respond effectively to the ever-evolving digital security challenges CSOs face in the country.

On her part, Mrs Rachael Friday said a significant percentage of CSOs in Nigeria faces numerous digital security threats and attacks, but the training will go a long way in mitigating the challenges and restoring sanity in the digital space.

The two-day workshop was supported by the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) and Charles Stewart Mott Foundation in partnership with the Grassroots Researchers Association.