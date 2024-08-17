Matrix Energy Denies Importing Substandard Fuel, Says Allegation Unfounded

Matrix Energy Group, an indigenous and independent oil marketing and trading company, has denied reports that it imported substandard petroleum products.

A statement by the group said Matrix Energy has consistently imported products that meet approved specifications stating that the firm had never been found wanting in the discharge of its duties.

“We have never been found wanting in this regard. Our commitment to quality is reflected in the fact that none of our customers has ever rejected our products.

“Indeed, demand for Matrix products often exceeds our capacity to supply, a testament to our reputation for reliability. This success is equally reflected in our fertilizer businesses”, it said.

It said contrary to reports, “Matrix Energy has never imported or distributed any substandard cargo in our two decades of operation.

“Our depots boast a storage capacity of 150 million liters of liquid products, including LPG and bitumen. However, contrary to the claims made in the publication, we did not discharge 200,000 metric tons of PMS into our facility in July 2024.

A statement signed by Head, Corporate communication Matrix Energy Group, Ibrahim Akinola, said the group remained consistent in the adhering to the requirements of imported products that meet approved specifications, “and we have never been found wanting”

“Matrix Energy Group is a wholly indigenous and independent oil marketing and trading company, with substantial investments in strategic infrastructure, including vessels, oil and gas terminals, trucks, and retail outlets across 28 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Our company is recognised and approved by global international companies, national oil companies, major construction firms, and various end-users.

“Our consistent ability to deliver on all contracts at competitive prices has solidified our strong position in the industry today”.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, is a member of President Tinubu’s Economic Coordination Council.

The statement noted that

“his selection by Mr. President to serve as a member of the Economic Coordination Council is a recognition of his dedication to shared values and his commitment to the betterment of Nigeria in the Renewed Hope Agenda , for which he remains deeply grateful.

“Matrix Energy Group remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting Nigeria by ensuring the availability of petroleum products at competitive prices, in alignment with Mr. President’s vision for the country”.