Immigration Sensitises Borders on Illegal Migration, Trafficking

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a campaign to sensitise border communities against smuggling, illegal migration and trafficking in persons.

Kicking off the campaign on the directives of the Comptroller General of the service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, the Controller of Ilela border, Sokoto State, Tony Akuneme, said it had become necessary for the overall security and well-being of the country.



Akuneme, who spoke on the dangers of illegal migration and human trafficking, charged his officers and communities to always act in the interest of Nigeria being a point of entry and exit.

He also called for mutual cooperation between his officers, the host community and other agencies of government, stressing that collective achievement works better than solo efforts.



“We are here to sensitise and interact with the community and to assure you that we are here in the best interest of all as no country leaves its borders open since unscrupulous elements could exploit that to prey on the vulnerability of the country and weakness in society.

“We have to work together to check illegal migration and trafficking in persons, especially underage girls who are vulnerable to exploitation and the best way to check those is through collaboration, giving of useful information and strict adherence to our statutes.



“We are part of you and will always work together for the common good. Please let us all think of Nigeria first and make our country the best place on earth as no other person or people can do it for us,” Akuneme stated.

According a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the border, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Muhammed Abdullahi, the sensitisation which had a component of roadwalk for fitness took the group from the border to the Ilella Motorpark and later to the Palace of the District Head, Sarikin Biniwa of Illela, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakili.



The rally witnessed large turnout as council chairman, chairman and members of Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW ( Illela branch), chairman and members of Keke Drivers Association (Illela branch), Okada Drivers Association (both Ilella and Koni, Niger Republic branches ), as well as traders and youths showed presence.

Akuneme thanked them for their years of mutual coexistence with his personnel and conveyed the warm wishes of the CGIS who has declared war on irregular migration and smuggling of migrants, especially underaged girls.

The guests took turns to pledge their support and cooperation with the service in the discharge of their duties.

Wakili went down memory lane to narrate that before the independence, both Koni in Niger Republic and Illela in Nigeria, were the same community and that their cultural affinity remained almost inseparable till date, despite the civilisation and demographic demarcation.

He prayed for both the federal government of Nigeria, the service and the CGIS for better days ahead.

The officers later retired to the Command for a picnic courtesy of AYA Restaurant, as their corporate social responsibility.

Cash prizes from the Comptroller General for being the best in the dancing and other competitions were handed to winners.