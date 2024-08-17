Edo 2024: Oshiomhole Faces Possible N20bn Suit Over Malicious Slander against Ighodalo

*Given 7 days to retract, tender apology

*PDP alleges rogue policemen attacking, kidnapping party chieftains

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

Former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has been given seven days to retract to a “malicious and slanderous statement” against Dr. Asue Ighodalo and tender a private and public apologies for the infraction or face a N20 billion legal action.



This was contained in a letter dated August 12, 2024, by Ayo Asala, SAN & Associates, solicitors and lawyers to Ighodalo, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

This was as Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, and the State’s Commissioner of Police to look into the case of some suspected rogue policemen from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja who are alleged to have been paid huge sums by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to harass, attack and kidnap PDP chieftains across the three senatorial districts of the state.



While appearing on national television, Arise News, Oshiomhole was alleged to have made very wild and unsubstantiated claims about the status of Ighodalo’s candidacy. Even when cautioned and warned about the fallacy by the moderators of the programme, he maintained his claims and also made other derogatory remarks about Ighodalo, thus directly attacking his person, reputation and integrity last week.

The letter which was sighted by THISDAY yesterday, read in part:



“On or about 7th day of August 2024, our client’s attention was drawn to widely circulated statements made by you while being interviewed on a National Television Station, Arise News, during its Morning Show Programme, touching and concerning our clients. These statements have also been widely circulated on various social media platforms including ‘X’ (formally called Twitter), ‘WhatsApp’ and ‘Facebook’ and others.”

Ighodalo’s lawyers then specifically demanded that Oshiomhole should within seven days of receipt of the letter, write a private letter of apology and retraction of the false and defamatory utterances against Ighodalo and a further public letter of apology and retraction that will be published on Arise TV and in two national newspapers, specifically, Vanguard and THISDAY Newspapers.

Ighodalo’s lawyers concluded that failure to act on their demands will lead to legal action involving a claim of N20bn for damages without any further notice.

In a statement by the Deputy Director General for Media and Publicity of the PDP Campaign Council for the 2024 Edo Governorship Election, Rev. Olu Martins, the party said the rogue police officers led by CSP Ibrahim Angbasa, have been operating outside the scope of their job, carrying AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, harassing and arresting PDP chieftains across the state.

The statement reads: “The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, and the State’s Commissioner of Police to look into the case of some suspected rogue policemen from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja who are believed to have been paid huge sums by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to harass, attack and kidnap PDP chieftains across the three (3) senatorial districts of the state.

“These suspected rogue mufti-wearing police officers led by CSP Ibrahim Angbasa , have been operating outside the scope of their job, carrying AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, harassing and arresting PDP chieftains across the state.

“Since they began their sinister operations, they have arrested Hon. Kingsley Osahon, the Counselor Representing Ward 10, in Esan North East Local Government Area of the State, and a few other people who we currently don’t have their details.”

Martins continued, “We are also aware that they have a long list of major PDP chieftains across the state’s three senatorial districts who they are planning to abduct for the political purpose of weakening the PDP ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election slated for September 21, 2024.

“Some names believed to be on this list include the Chairman of Esan North East Local Government Area (LGA), Dr. Kelly Inedegbor, among others, whose identities have yet to be confirmed.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone 5, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, and other security agencies to step in and stop these harassments by this suspected band of rogue police operatives believed to be on illegal duty.”

The party noted, “The Edo State PDP is calling for a stop to all forms of intimidation and devious plots to silence our party leaders, as no amount of threat will hinder the defeat that awaits the APC in the September 21st governorship election.”