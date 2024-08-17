Duke of Shomolu Foundation Presents Historical Stage Play ‘GOWON’

The Duke of Shomolu Foundation announces its latest production, ‘GOWON’, a historical stage play written and directed by renowned Prof. Ahmed Yerima.

Following the success of ‘AWO’ at the Shaw Theatre in London, ‘GOWON’ will debut at the Agip Recital Hall of the Muson Centre on August 24th and 25th, 2024.



“This highly anticipated play tells the story of General Yakubu Gowon, exploring his ancestry, family, and role in Nigeria’s unification. Featuring a talented cast, including British actress Tayo Elesin as Victoria Gowon, ‘GOWON’ promises to be an emotionally engaging journey through Nigeria’s history. Said Joseph Edgar, Executive Chairman, Duke of Shomolu Foundation.



With over 500,000 attendees at previous productions, The Duke of Shomolu Foundation continues to solidify its position as the fastest growing theatre franchise in Nigeria. ‘GOWON’ offers a unique opportunity for team bonding, networking, and to journey through Nigeria’s history