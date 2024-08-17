  • Saturday, 17th August, 2024

Duke of Shomolu Foundation Presents Historical Stage Play ‘GOWON’

Life & Style | 9 hours ago

The Duke of Shomolu Foundation announces its latest production, ‘GOWON’, a historical stage play written and directed by renowned Prof. Ahmed Yerima.
Following the success of ‘AWO’ at the Shaw Theatre in London, ‘GOWON’ will debut at the Agip Recital Hall of the Muson Centre on August 24th and 25th, 2024.


“This highly anticipated play tells the story of General Yakubu Gowon, exploring his ancestry, family, and role in Nigeria’s unification. Featuring a talented cast, including British actress Tayo Elesin as Victoria Gowon, ‘GOWON’ promises to be an emotionally engaging journey through Nigeria’s history. Said Joseph Edgar, Executive Chairman, Duke of Shomolu Foundation.


With over 500,000 attendees at previous productions, The Duke of Shomolu Foundation continues to solidify its position as the fastest growing theatre franchise in Nigeria. ‘GOWON’ offers a unique opportunity for team bonding, networking, and to journey through Nigeria’s history

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.