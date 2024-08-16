WHY TEACHING IS A VITAL OCCUPATION

“The art of teaching is the most important skill a person can learn . . .”

(‘Where There Is No Doctor’ – a health care handbook by David Werner, page w21).

Teaching is a noble work with good incentive. It is indeed a most vital profession. Teachers lay the essential foundation for a person’s education. They provide education for all ages, children to adults, and in a diverse field of studies. Being a teacher can be a difficult but rewarding job. Teachers work hard to inspire, guide, educate and mentor us every day. Teaching is an inspiring profession that leaves a lasting impact on every child’s life, no matter how big or small it may seem. By raising awareness of the importance of teaching and the current issues affecting teachers, the hope is that it will in turn improve the quality of education.

The teaching profession, it has to be admitted though, is a demanding one which presents many challenges – from inadequate pay to inferior classroom conditions; from excessive paperwork to oversize classes; from disrespect and violence to a lack of concern on the part of parents/guardians. Being a teacher is not at all easy. It demands a great deal of self-sacrifice. Also, with the declining economy, life has not been easy for many teachers. And poor remuneration has always discouraged people from moving into the teaching profession. Nevertheless, despite the difficulties and drawbacks, many teachers still persevere in their chosen profession.

What motivates these teachers to persevere in spite of all the challenges? While most teachers are motivated by their love for children, others are influenced by their desire to help less fortunate people. Still others are encouraged when they see the successes of their students, and receive praise and appreciation for their efforts in teaching them. So, in spite of all the challenges, difficulties and drawbacks, many teachers still derive great joy from their work.

So, how do you define a good teacher? Is it a person who can develop a child’s memory so that he can repeat facts and pass tests? Or is it a person who teaches one to question, to think, and to reason? Who helps a child to become a better citizen?

Unless a teacher is convinced of the value of education and is also interested in young people, it is impossible for him or her to become a good, successful, motivated and satisfied teacher. A good teacher instills confidence in those he teaches and makes learning a fascinating challenge. A good teacher recognizes each student’s potential and knows how to make it blossom and flourish. To get the best out of each child, the teacher must discover what interests or motivates him or her and what makes the child tick, and a dedicated teacher must love children. William Ayers, a teacher, said: “Good teaching requires most of all, a thoughtful, caring teacher committed to the lives of students. Good teaching is not a matter of specific techniques or styles, plans or actions. . . . Teaching is primarily a matter of love.”

Additionally, the book ‘Where There Is No Doctor’ a health care handbook authored by David Werner has this to say about teaching: “The art of teaching is the most important skill a person can learn. To teach is to help others grow, and to grow with them. A good teacher is not someone who puts ideas into other people’s heads, he or she is someone who helps others build on their own ideas, to make new discoveries for themselves.” The book goes on to say: “People do not learn much from what they are told. They learn from what they think, feel, discuss, see, and do together. So the good teacher does not sit behind a desk and talk at people. He talks and works with them. He helps his people to think clearly about their needs and to find suitable ways to meet them. He looks for every opportunity to share ideas in an open and friendly way.”

However, while so much is expected of the teaching profession, so often the dedicated educators in our schools receive little public praise for their efforts. Have you, as a student or parent, ever thanked a teacher for the time, effort and interest shown? Or even sent a thank-you note or letter? It is good to note that teachers thrive on commendation too. The government, parents and students should highly esteem teachers and their services.

How grateful we should be to those women and men who provoked our curiosity, who stirred the mind and heart, who showed us how to satisfy our thirst for knowledge and understanding – our teachers!

Daniel Ighakpe, a schoolteacher, Lagos