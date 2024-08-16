Hospitality: FG Woos Investors, Streamlines Visa Process

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Nigerian government is courting foreign investors to tap into the country’s vast hospitality potential, promising a seamless operating environment and attractive returns on investment

This is even as experts have decried that sector is not fully harnessed, citing the urgency to address operational constraints like visa processing and infrastructure lapses.

Speaking at a summit organised by Vertiline Stnergy Limited in Lagos, recently, Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Lola Ade-John recognised that technological advancements were shaping new trends in hospitality outlook, assuring that Nigeria was not left behind innovation wise.

Ade-John represented by her Special Adviser on Media and Partnerships, Ms Elizabeth Ofili, mentioned that global demand for cultural tourism, which Nigeria is fast exploring and leading, distinguishes the country as a prime investment ground.

“Nigeria stands at the forefront of Africa’s hospitality landscape, offering a wealth of investment prospects. Our nation pulses with opportunity – from our rich cultural origins to our diverse natural wonders and robust economy. We are not just open for business; we are primed for innovation and growth”, she asserted.

However, Managing partner of Vertiline Synergy Limited, Adedoyin Fabikun submitted that the sector is still marred by inefficiencies, preventing its from unlocking full potential.

She disclosed that players are struggling with economic fluctuations, evolving consumer preferences and environmental sustainability, amongst other challenges.

She re -echoed the capability of local sector to scale up GDP contribution by as much as 6.2 percent annually and create 2.6 million new jobs over the next decade, stressing timely interventions in sick areas.

Meanwhile, President of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and industry(LCCI), Mr Gabriel Idahoso spelt out efforts already implemented by government to ease investors’ access to market, including infrastructure and visa processes intervention.