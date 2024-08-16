  • Friday, 16th August, 2024

FCCPC, EFCC Move to Shield Consumers from Exploitation

Nigeria | 2 hours ago


James Emejo in Abuja

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have agreed to strengthen partnership to protect Nigerian consumers from exploitation.
The commitment was made when Executive-Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede in Abuja.


Bello expressed concern over the increasing cases of arbitrary price hikes, emphasising the need for a joint effort to address the issue.
He commended the EFCC’s expertise in surveillance and investigation and sought its support in combating these unfair trade practices.


Responding, Olukoyede acknowledged the challenges faced by consumers and assured the FCCPC of the full cooperation of the anti-graft agency.
He emphasised the importance of a strong partnership between the two agencies in creating a fair and equitable market for consumers in the country.


Both parties further agreed to intensify their joint efforts to protect consumer rights and bring perpetrators of economic crimes and unfair market practices to justice. Olukoyede, also designated Bello as an ambassador to the EFCC.

The collaboration came barely a week after FCCPC announced its desire to engage market leaders across the country to curb the exploitative pricing of consumer goods.

