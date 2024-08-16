FAAN Begins Sensitisation of Workers on Management System

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced sensitisation of workers on the revised Performance Management System (PMS) in accordance to the directive of the current administration, which stipulates that the implementation of the system should be carried out across all federal public service parastatals.

The Director of Human Resources and Administration (DHR&A), Dr. Emiola Olatubosun Luqman, who was tasked with the responsibility of touring all airports under the jurisdiction of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, visited Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan recently to sensitise staff on the new PMS

According to him, the new programme will replace the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) and change its form from analogue to digital.

Upon his arrival, Luqman provided a comprehensive explanation of the new PMS. He introduced performance management in public service, emphasising its role in developing, enhancing, and sustaining staff performance while fostering a results-oriented culture within the service.

He explained that clear job objectives will be outlined for each department. He emphasized that every staff member must be aware of their specific responsibilities and should be able to report on the work completed.

Luqman further explained the Employee Performance Management subsystem, which defines, communicates, manages, and supports the performance and development of employees in the federal public service.