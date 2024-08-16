  • Friday, 16th August, 2024

Bauchi Executive Council Approves 10-year Devt Plan for Sustainable Growth

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

 Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

 Bauchi State Executive Council has approved a 10-year developmental plan aimed at achieving sustainable growth and development in all sectors of the state.

The plan, which spans from 2024 to 2034, will focus on key areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, youth and women development, and industrialisation.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting yesterday, the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hammayo, said the long-term plan would address youth restlessness by leveraging ICT and digital economic transformation, as well as promoting inclusiveness in governance.

In addition to the development plan, the council also addressed the issue of unregistered Colleges of Education in the state.

The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Lydia Tsammani, also announced that the council has approved the closure of such institutions with immediate effect and directed the state Ministry of Higher Education to conduct a discreet investigation into the matter.

Furthermore, the council approved an intensive training programme for youths in the state, to be conducted in collaboration with the federal government’s ICT Bureaus.

The Director-General, Bureau for Information and Communication, Hayatuddeen Babama’aji, explained that the training would aim to create an ICT-enabled environment, and as such, the council has ratified the change of scope of the bureau to State Bureau for ICT and Digital Economy.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Usman Ɗanturakim opined that the comprehensive approach to development demonstrates the Bauchi State Government’s commitment to creating a sustainable and prosperous future for its citizens.

