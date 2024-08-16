As NIS Probes Abuse of Nigerian Passport

Chinedu Eze

Last Saturday a woman named Favour Igiebor, allegedly tore up her husband’s international passport on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos before security operatives and other travellers.

She had returned from Europe alongside her husband and children and landed at the Lagos airport, before supposedly destroying the passport.

Shocked and enraged, security officers, including that of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) were said to have accosted her and she was reported to have responded, “Is it your passport?”

Reports indicate that her husband was literally transfixed with shock, indicating he least expected what she did. Reports from eyewitnesses showed that the woman was very angry almost to the point of frustration and despair.

Her husband, who was said to be stunned by her action, was persuaded to calm down and not to ventilate his fury. He held himself, as the woman went into vituperations, throwing tantrums before the dazed husband and others who witnessed the incident.

Many Nigerians have condemned her action and feelers from the Nigerian Immigration Service and other Nigerians conversant with the law of the country have indicated that her action was a crime and the may be prosecuted, hence the setting of a panel by NIS.

The first reaction from Nigerian Immigration was to summon Mrs. Igiebor for questioning, where she admitted that she tore her husband’s passport. NIS issued a statement, saying it was looking into the issue.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched formal investigation, following the circulation of a video on social media, showing a female traveler destroying a Nigerian Standard Passport at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.The individual involved has been identified as Mrs. Favour Igiebor,” the statement said.

Immigration observed that destroying the country’s passport was a criminal offence, which could be punished by up to a year in prison.

Later in a social media post, dispirited by the reaction and condemnation of her action by many Nigerians, Mrs. Igiebor said she and her husband had issues prior to their trip back to Nigeria.

She said, “This issue has been going on for a long time. And I have to do what I did. Don’t just look at my actions alone. I’m not a mad woman. I have gone through so many things. I have my own reasons.What if I had done this thing in Europe, where we came from? I don’t want him to go through much stress, which is why I did it in Nigeria. So many people at the airport that day saw me acting.

“It has been a family issue all the time. My husband even cannot speak about it. I suffered with him, and just like that, his family wants my suffering to be shattered.To be sincere, I did it so my husband would not return (to Europe). I have gone through pain. Many don’t know what I’m going through. My husband bought me an iPhone to calm me. It has been going on for years. He knows that I’ve not forgotten it; I’m just pretending to have gone past it.”

She also apologised to Nigerians who were upset by her actions, as well as to the Nigerian immigration.

Igiebor went on to allege that her husband had ignored her to care for his family,

“My husband is a mother’s boy, sister’s and brother’s best brother, and they have subjected me to long time suffering. I did what I did for him to know that I’ve been bearing the pain.Those of you calling for my arrest should come and hold me responsible. I cry every time after three kids. They should let me rip what I have sown with him. My husband should come out and say what happened,” she stated.

But many Nigerians accused her of being elusive by her utterances without pointing out particular issues that could trigger such bitterness, adding that the allegation that her husband is doing things for his own family needed to be explained further, insisting that it was not enough reason to tear his passport, which was a very grievous act, especially by a wife who did not present documents to show she has been seeking for a divorce.

NIS also stated in the press statement it released that it has launched formal investigation following the circulation of a video on social media, showing a female traveller destroying a Nigerian Standard Passport at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The individual involved has been identified as Mrs. Favour Igiebor holding passport number: A11990869.

“In response to this incident, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, has directed that Mrs. Favour Igiebor be invited for further investigation.

“If the allegations are substantiated, her actions would constitute a breach of section (10 (b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended), with corresponding penalties outlined under Section 10 (h) of the same Act.”

Reacting to the action of Mrs. Igiebor and the response of the Nigeria Immigration Service, aviation industry experts said mental examination should be carried out on the woman and also remarking that NIS was too slow to act; insisting that they did not swing into action immediately and that explained why the woman was able to leave the airport to go and create content on social media.

Former General Manager, Business Development, FAAN, Nuhu Adam, in his reaction to the incident said: “The point of emphasis here is that a crime was committed right in the presence of law enforcement officers (Immigration, Customs, NDLEA, AVSEC (Aviation Security), DSS (Directorate of State Service) at the arrival hall of the airport. These officials failed the country in the discharge of their duties; most especially the Officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service present.”

Nuhu also noted: “’The NIS has stated the gravity of the situation, citing that if the allegations are verified, the actions of Mrs. Igiebor could constitute a violation of Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended). This law section prohibits the willful destruction of Nigerian travel documents, with penalties for such offences detailed under Section 10(h) of the same Act,’ this indicates that drastic action will be taken by Immigration if the agency finds her guilty.”

Former senior official of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Abdullahi Sidi, wondered how the couple could have three kids in marriage that seemingly is bereft of love.

“Honestly, I actually wonder, how they were able to have up to three kids, without affection. I would suggest that the husband, should go and do a DNA test on those kids, as they might not be even his own. No love no affection and yet the man gave her three kids. I doubt it very much,” he said.

The Nigerian Immigration Service by the action it has taken so far, may be conveying the message that passports may be procured and owned by citizens but they are also government documents, which must not be used dishonorably, as Mrs. Igiebor did.