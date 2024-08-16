3SC, Enyimba, Plateau Utd Jostle for N-Youth League Cup’s N40m

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan, Enyimba of Aba and Plateau United of Jos are among the 30 youth teams from across the country bidding for a slice of the N40 million prize money at the inaugural Nigeria Youth League Cup (NYLC).

Other notable teams include Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Kwara United, Rivers United, Kano Pillars, Yobe Desert Stars of Yobe, Gateway FC of Abeokuta and Akwa United of Uyo.

The President of NYLC Robinson Adakosa at a media briefing yesterday in Abuja, described the tournament as an elite youth development programme with the mission of providing world-class football experience and competition for teenagers and young adults between the ages of 16 and 19.

He said the large prize money will only be split among the top four teams as the objective of my tournament is to test the quality of the players.

He also added that each participating club in the Nigerian Premier Football League and National League will receive N5 million to assuage the financial burden of running the first team.

The season will kick off on September 8, 2024, and end in April 2015, providing eight months of exhilarating football artistry affording talented players to showcase their ability.

Adakosa stated that 1,000,000 viewers were projected to watch the games via physical and online streaming platforms across the world.

“Among several others, our cardinal objective is to enable young people to benefit from participation in team sports and activities in a safe and structured environment to inspire youths, regardless of race, creed or national origin to practice the ideals of sportsmanship and physical fitness.

“NYLC will also provide the opportunity for our youths with the level of competitiveness and experience needed to play international professional football,” he said.

He said the NYLC will be played in two levels first with a regional championship where all winners will participate at two conferences.

The top two teams in the two conferences will now proceed to the national championship.