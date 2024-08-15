Strengthening the Quality of NOWA Schools through aFuture in Artificial Intelligence, ICT

The recent remodeling of an ICT Laboratory and some classrooms at the Nigerian Officers Wives Association (NOWA) Secondary School in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos, by

Captain Maksum Mohammed, Commanding Officer Forward Operation Base (FOB) Bonny, was not just targeted at giving back to a system that made him, but to also strengthen the academic quality in the school through a future in artificial intelligence and technological advancements. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

“We are in an ICT world right now and whether we like it or not, it rules the world and we have to key into it. I

would like to see students bringing out coding results from here and even Artificial Intelligence results from here…We would want to see some students from NOWA Secondary School or even Navy Schools build robots.”

Those were the aspirations and hopes of Captain Maksum Mohammed, the Commanding Officer Forward Operation Base (FOB) Bonny, at the inauguration of the remodeled Mrs. Blessing Ijeoma Ogalla’s ICT Laboratory and some classrooms at the Nigerian Officers Wives Association (NOWA) Secondary School in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos State

under the leadership of the commandant, Commander UL Gurama.

Giving Back

While his quest to imbibe technology into the hearts of the young students was inspiring, it was his motive that was more laudable given that it was spurred by the culture of giving back.

For Captain Maksum, acknowledging one’s root is no brainier and giving back to that same foundation, is even better.

A proud product of navy schools- from primary and secondary, which culminated at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), it was a trajectory his alma mater was certainly proud of.

“The Navy made me what I am today. My father was in the Navy. I attended the Navy Primary School then to Navy Secondary School before I proceeded to the Nigerian Defence Academy. I remember while back in school, my colleagues were children of the Chief of the Naval Staff and even Chief of Air Staff. That was because the school was good enough.

“The facilities was one of the best we could find at that time. So upon coming here to make this intervention, I came with that mindset in my head, thinking I would see something close to that. But to my shock. It wasn’t so and I decided that it was necessary for me to at least bring it up to what I’ve always known Navy schools to be having attended one in my formative years.

“So it was based on that I took it personal, and this is the result. We thank God. And also I saw it as an opportunity to give back, because my education all through me becoming what I am today was almost free of charge.”

With that in mind, he set to work and in two months, gave the school a massive uplift that astounded all the dignitaries that came for the inauguration of the project.

Inauguration

On a certain Friday in July, the NOWA National Vice President Mrs Zainab Akpan led some NOWA Zonal Directors, executives, members and wife of Captain Maksum, Mrs. Joycelyn, to inaugurate the remodeled structures.

Mrs. Zainab Akpan, who represented the National President, Mrs. Ijeoma Ogalla, said NOWA Secondary School Ojo since the commencement of academic activities in January 1996 has continued to maintain excellent standard in its academic pursuit, adding that “this is evident in the remarkable achievements within the period of its establishment. It is of no doubt that this remodelled computer laboratory will further enhance excellent standard of the school”.

Noting that the event was yet another giant stride by NOWA in enhancing quality education through the NOWA Schools, which are known for excellence, she went on to

“appreciate the support of the Nigerian Navy under the visionary leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, for his steadfast commitment and assiduous efforts towards NOWA achieving her objectives. You are indeed a pillar to the Association.

“ I also want to thank the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral MB Hassan for unrelenting support to NOWA while not forgetting the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, BONNY, Captain MA Mohammed for his effort in making the remodelled Mrs Ijeoma Blessing Ogalla Computer Laboratory a reality.”

She further urged and encouraged the users of the computer laboratory to put it into good use for the benefit of mankind.

Paradigm Shift by ICT and Aspirations for Tech Advancement

Acknowledging that ICT has brought about a paradigm shift in traditional views and methods of teaching — learning process, Mrs. Akpan said “The essentiality of Computer Laboratory in any academic environment cannot be underscored. The indispensability of Computer Laboratory to teaching emphasises the proper understanding of the subject matters, hence, laboratories are important component of learning in schools.

“ A computer laboratory, being a great place for students, helps them to enhance their learning by having better understanding of concepts that are being taught in classrooms. It contributes to higher level of academic achievement if used effectively and properly. Well-designed computer laboratory not only make learning easy but also help students in achieving good academic results.”

Corroborating, Captain Maksum said: “Whether we like it or not, we are in an IT world right now. It rules the world.

So we don’t have no choice. You have to key into it if you want to live well in this digital age. So my advice to the students is to utilise this to the best of the ability.

“I would like to see students bringing out coding results from here, artificial intelligence results from here. And we wouldn’t mind going a little bit more to intervene a little bit more if it is necessary to achieve that result. We want to see some students from NOWA Secondary School build robots. That is my dream, and I hope and pray that the students will come to the reality of this dream as well.”

NOWA Schools How did NOWA Schools start off and how have they been able to sustain excellence in running the respective schools? Started as component of the NOWA Welfare System, it was established to meet the yearnings for quality academics for children of officers and ratings. That has since extended to encapsulate children of civilians. Over the years, the school has established itself as a force that provides an enabling environment for self-actualisation through academic excellence. From NOWA Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos to

NOWA Secondary School, Offa, Kwara State;

NOWA Secondary School, Atimbo, Cross River; and

NOWA Secondary School, Karshi, Abuja; the quest for academic excellence rings true.

For the primary session, the women group boasts of NOWA Primary School, Ojo, Lagos; NOWA Primary School, Okoko, Lagos; NOWA Primary School, Mobil Road, Lagos; NOWA Primary School, Offa, Kwara State; NOWA Primary School,

Ikot Ansa, Calabar; NOWA Primary School, Karachi, Abuja;

NOWA Primary School, Warri, Delta State; and

NOWA Primary School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

For Captain Maksum, the laudable act of remodeling the laboratory and classrooms did not just end there as he pledged to do more as long as the future of the students are secured and given a platform, same way the navy schools did for him decades ago.