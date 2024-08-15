Peter Odili: A Citizen of Humanity at 76

Christopher Unuigbe





His life is a tapestry of devotion to God, service to humanity, and unwavering commitment to nation building.

As one of the remarkable leaders Nigeria has ever produced, the pages of Peter Odili’s life narratives are laden with the stories of countless lives he has impacted, as well as his indelible imprints in politics and health sectors. A former governor of Rivers State, his outstanding leadership, accomplishments and values are honoured as he celebrates 76 years birthday today.

The elder statesman will surely enjoy avalanche tributes and goodwill from friends and political allies. This is indeed the indisputable evidence of his success in the nation’s political climate.

He is being celebrated for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence. His transformative impact in the state’s politics and philanthropic endeavours have uplifted individuals and communities locally and across Nigeria.

The respected political figure who has become a star, beacon of hope and a reference point, not only in Rivers State but Nigeria as a whole.

He achieved this by a mixture of sheer grit and hard work, as well as love for humankind.

Odili is seen as the godfather of Rivers, having taken over the reins just as the country birthed a new democratic rule. Irrespective of the obstacles thrown his way, he emerged from his tenure in glowing terms, owing largely to the principles and values he lives by.

He literally gives to the Jew as much as he does to the Gentile, hence, the deluge of prayers and well wishes from all and sundry he enjoys today.

In the past years, Odili, who is the founder of PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), has evolved as a statesman whose utterances at public engagements tug at the heartstrings of those currently holding elective offices to keep the sanctity of their promises to the people.

Born in 1948 in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers, his parents, Chief Philip Celestine and Princess Janet Okwei Odili, despite their limited resources, ensured he lived a comfortable life under colonial rule.

This prepared him for life’s challenges and he tackled them with a spirit of resilience that foreshadowed his future endeavours. From the halls of academia to the corridors of power, his unwavering commitment to excellence and service became the bedrock of his character.

Setting out on a path of scholarly pursuits, young Odili embarked on a journey that began at St. Michael’s School, Oguta II, and Sacred Heart School, Onitsha. His academic journey continued at the renowned Christ the King College in Onitsha and proceeded to the University of Nigeria where he studied medicine and embarked on a medical career that would later become a platform for his remarkable impact. The institution was more than a learning ground for the academician, as he encountered a pivotal connection – the love of his life, retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili.

Upon the completion of his one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Odili was hired as a Resident Staff Physician at Medical Consultation Centre, Port Harcourt. Though it was a short stint, Odili’s passion for service was excellently displayed. It’s no-brainer that he’d set up his private medical practice, PAMO Clinics, where he served as the Resident Clinician-in-Charge for two years. Of course, it was an act of Providence, inching him closer to his true calling. His establishment of the hospital till date stands as a shining example of his commitment to providing accessible healthcare to all, a testament to his belief that every life is precious and deserving of the best possible care.

He would later pursue a specialist programme at the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Almost immediately after, providence smiled at him when he was nominated, courtesy of a former United States President, Bill Clinton, into the 10-member roundtable committee charged with the responsibility of shaping Africa’s response to the HIV/AIDS crisis in the workplace.

Dr. Odili’s influence extended far beyond the confines of his medical practice. Heeding the call of public service, he stepped onto the political stage, his vision and leadership quickly becoming evident. In 1988, he was elected a member and leader of Rivers State Delegates to the Constituent Assembly and was later elected to the National Constitutional Conference, where he served as the Chairman of the Conference Committee on State Creation.

In 1992, he was elected as the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, where he laid the groundwork for a transformative era in the state’s history.

And at the peak of the struggle for the laying of the foundation for the Fourth Republic, Odili first served as National Vice Chairman (South-south) Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN), and later as National Secretary.

He was the Founder and Leader of Rivers Platform in 1998; Founder and Leader of the Restoration Team as well as the State Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); elected Executive Governor of Rivers State in 1999 and served two terms.

It was in that capacity that he took the country by storm and became a reference point in the nation’s political calculations. He not only embarked on a visionary quest to uplift his people, his commitment to their well-being guided his every decision.

Odili was at various times the National Chairman, PDP Fund Raising Committee (2000); and Chairman, Presidential Committee on Housing and Urban Renewal (2001).

Under his astute leadership, Rivers State experienced a renaissance, with infrastructure projects that propelled the state to new heights of prosperity. Roads were paved, bridges were built, and schools and hospitals were established, transforming the lives of countless individuals. The National Independent Power Project (NIPP), one of his beautiful brainchildren, illuminated homes and businesses, fuelling economic growth and improving the quality of life for all.

Moreover, the Government House, once a modest abode at best, underwent a remarkable metamorphosis. Odili’s visionary approach resulted in the creation of a grand and distinguished edifice that stands today as an architectural masterpiece, leaving an indelible mark on the cityscape.

Emerging from the hallowed halls of academia, Dr. Odili embarked on a medical career that was nothing short of extraordinary. With the kind of dedication that would make marathon runners blush in shame, he served his community with distinction. His deep-seated compassion for his fellow human beings endures in the wistful faces and curved lips that reminisce on the lifesaving medical magic he wrought in those days.

In academia, Odili’s imprint is equally bold. He founded the first wholly private medical university in Nigeria, PAMO University of Medical Sciences. Last year, he unveiled the 250-bed integrated PAMO University Hospital. The purpose-built multispecialty, tertiary care private hospital offers patient care services across a range of medical and surgical specialties.

Beyond his political and academic endeavours, Odili’s benevolence radiates through his philanthropic efforts. From donating vital medical resources during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to empowering countless families through various initiatives, his heartwarming contributions have touched lives far and wide.

One of Odili’s commendable qualities lies in the serene haven he has artfully crafted for his family. While being married to a prominent woman in the nation naturally invites its share of media scrutiny, the duo has adeptly sidestepped such commotion. Remarkably, their tranquil way of life, coupled with the fact that their union has blossomed into a family of four cherished children, stands as a major accomplishment amid the spotlight’s gaze.

Indeed, his 76 years of life reflect the harmonious blend of wisdom and transformation that has marked his journey on earth. This milestone serves as a testament to the profound impact Odili has made, both on an individual level and within the larger community. His relentless pursuit of personal growth and self-awareness, coupled with his willingness to embrace change, has set the stage for a legacy that continues to flourish.

As many celebrate this momentous occasion, they not merely focus on the achievements of a remarkable man but also on the qualities that have defined his journey. Dr. Odili is a man of unimpeachable integrity, a leader who has consistently placed the needs of his people above his own. His resilience in the face of adversity, his tireless commitment to justice, and his boundless compassion serve as an inspiration to us all.

Indeed, many individuals approach their later years unsure of their standing in the annals of history. As he gracefully navigates his elder statesman years, Dr. Odili has no such worries to contend with. His name is already secured in the hallowed hall of legends that transcends the boundaries of time and space.

•Unuigbe writes from the United Kingdom