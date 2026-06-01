Tinubu Receives New Benin President, Romuald Wadagni, in Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday received in audience new Benin Republic President, Romuald Wadagni at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.



Wadagni arrived the Lagos residence of the Nigerian President on Monday afternoon and was accompanied by Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who had earlier received the visiting President on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed international airport in Ikeja.



Tinubu and his guest later met behind closed-door for about 30 minutes.



Following his victory in the April 12, 2026 presidential election, Wadagni was inaugurated to succeed president Patrice Talon on May 24, 2026.



The President had delegated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him at the inauguration last weekend.



Benin Republic is Nigeria’s neighbouring country to the west and remains an ally in regional cooperation.