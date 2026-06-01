Tinubu: We’ll Strengthen Nigeria’s Maritime Security Architecture

.Inaugurates three new naval ships and combined maritime task force for Gulf of Guinea

.Lauds Navy’s role in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations nationwide

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday vowed his government’s commitment towards strengthening Nigeria’s maritime security architecture with the inauguration of three new naval vessels – NNS Oloibiri, NNS Mambila, and NNS Gurara.



He also inaugurated a Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea.



Speaking at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront in Lagos to mark the commencement of activities for the Platinum Jubilee of the Nigerian Navy, the President who flagged off the 2026 Navy International Fleet Review described the Navy’s 70th anniversary as a historic milestone that reflects the transformation of a modest maritime service into one of Africa’s most formidable naval forces.



Tinubu noted that the Nigerian Navy has evolved alongside the nation’s sovereignty, growing from its origins in 1956 into a modern and sophisticated force that serves as a critical pillar of national security, economic prosperity and regional stability.



He congratulated the service for attaining a position of continental leadership, highlighting that its emergence as a leading naval force in Africa underscores seven decades of operational excellence, professionalism and strategic growth.



As part of efforts to further enhance the Navy’s operational readiness, Tinubu inaugurated three newly acquired naval vessels, stating that the move reflects his administration’s unwavering commitment to the recapitalisation of the Nigerian Navy, promotion of indigenous shipbuilding capacity and provision of strategic support required for a responsive and capable maritime force.



The President said the impressive aerial combat displays and parade of naval assets by Nigeria and its foreign partners reflected the growing global recognition of the Nigerian Navy and its pivotal role in advancing maritime security within the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.



Lauding the Navy for safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain, Tinubu noted that the service had successfully eradicated piracy in Nigerian waters and significantly curtailed crude oil theft and related maritime crimes through enhanced surveillance, rapid response mechanisms and robust enforcement operations.



He said the achievements had not only improved the security of coastal communities but had also contributed to increased oil production and broader economic growth.



The President charged officers and ratings to sustain the high standards of professionalism, discipline and operational effectiveness that have distinguished the service, while continually adapting to emerging security threats.



Expressing confidence in the future of the Navy, Tinubu said the anniversary theme, “Seven Decades of Operational Excellence,” was not merely a slogan but a reflection of the institution’s enduring contributions to national development and security.



He further commended the Navy’s role in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country, particularly the exploits of the Special Boat Service and the recent deployment of the Nigerian Navy Marines in operational theatres.



“The Nigerian Navy has become an indispensable pillar of both national and regional security,” the President stated.



Tinubu also inaugurated the Gulf of Guinea Combined Maritime Task Force, describing the initiative as a demonstration of the collective resolve of regional partners to strengthen multinational cooperation against piracy, crude oil theft, illegal fishing and other transnational maritime crimes.



The President also appreciated international partners for their support towards security efforts in the Gulf of Guinea, describing the Combined Maritime Task Force as a major step towards strengthening collective maritime governance and operational cooperation.



He specifically commended Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone for their pioneering contributions to the initiative, expressing optimism that deeper collaboration would further enhance safety, stability and prosperity across the region’s maritime domain.



Tinubu congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, officers, ratings, veterans, and families of Nigerian Navy personnel on this historic milestone, urging them to remain steadfast in their commitment to duty, patriotism, and service to the nation.



Earlier, Vice Admiral Abbas noted that the Navy’s successes in recent years were made possible by strategic investments, policy support, and strong leadership from the President. He highlighted that the acquisition of modern platforms, enhanced surveillance capabilities, and sustained collaboration among security agencies have significantly strengthened Nigeria’s maritime security architecture.



He added that these interventions have enabled the Nigerian Navy to intensify efforts against piracy, crude oil theft, illegal fishing, sea robbery, and other transnational maritime crimes within the Gulf of Guinea.



Abbas reaffirmed the loyalty and commitment of officers and ratings to the Constitution and the President, pledging that the Service would remain vigilant and resolute in defending Nigeria’s maritime domain against all threats. He also commended the sacrifices of naval personnel, past and present, whose dedication has shaped the Nigerian Navy into a formidable force.



He assured Nigerians that the Service would continue to leverage technology, innovation, and strategic partnerships to secure the nation’s maritime environment and sustain the gains already made in combating maritime crime.