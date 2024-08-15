Ooni Hails NLTF’s Adeyanju for Transforming Lives Through Good Causes 

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Lottery Trust Fund, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, has been described as a blessed ‘man capable of transforming lives through good causes.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, made this known while receiving Adeyanju at his palace as part of the programme to mark the presentation of vital medical equipment to Ijebu Jesa General Hospital in Osun.

The Ooni of Ife praised Adeyanju as a responsible son and thanked the president for appointing him.

“He is our son and a fortune child who is responsible and deserving of commendation. I want to thank President Bola Tinubu for appointing Tosin Adeyanju who is one of the formidable youths in the country. He is our son, whom we believe will not disappoint his roots.

“Though we know that there are challenges in the country which we know the president is up to the task, we continue to wish the very best, and by the grace of God, you will succeed,” said the Osun monarch.

He added, “Honourable Faleke is part of us here; we want to thank him too for discovering a lot of youths and God will be with you.”

The monarch urged Tosin to be impactful and put the country first, using the lottery fund to spread development across Nigeria and do more impactful youth activities.

Adeyanju said, “I am so happy to pay the Oonirisa a visit as my first official assignment outside Abuja since my appointment. I am emotionally elated and surprised for what I have seen here. I never believed that small me could be received this way.

“I am here to further tell the people of Osun that Mr President cares about the people of Osun, as he is interested in reaching out to the downtrodden anywhere you are, either PDP states, APC or APGA.”

He stated that the NLTF is an intervention agency that has been silent for a long time but is now ready to intervene in areas such as sports, disasters, education, agriculture, and health.

He expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to lead the agency and drive the president’s agenda in that sector. Adeyanju also thanked the president for finding him worthy of the position and promised not to disappoint the people of Nigeria and the monarch, Ooni of Ife.