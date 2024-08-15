Glovo, SPAR Market Set to Enhance Grocery Delivery in Nigeria

Glovo, a pioneering multi-category app, has announced the expansion of its partnership with SPAR Market, one of Nigeria’s leading retail operators.

Initially launched as a pilot programme in November 2023, the partnership now extends to all 10 SPAR outlets in Lagos and Abuja, enhancing convenience and efficiency for urban consumers.

The initial rollout across five SPAR Market stores yielded outstanding results, prompting the extension to 10 store locations across Lagos and Abuja. Through the partnership, SPAR Market and Glovo are enhancing the grocery and retail landscape by offering customers the flexibility to have their groceries and household items delivered quickly and efficiently to their doorsteps. This partnership supports SPAR Market’s goal of developing a seamless omni-channel experience, while Glovo strengthens its position in Nigeria’s growing e-commerce market by expanding its grocery and retail offerings.

Speaking about the initiative, General Manager of Glovo Nigeria, Lamide Akinola, said: “This expansion reflects our commitment to enhancing the Glovo experience for our users. By partnering with SPAR Market, we are able to provide a broader range of products and ensure timely delivery, making everyday shopping easier and more convenient for our customers.”

Head of Commercial for Glovo Nigeria, Kolawole Adeniyi, added: “We are delighted with the positive impact our partnership with SPAR Market has had. Expanding to additional stores allows more people to enjoy quick and reliable grocery delivery.”