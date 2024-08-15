  • Thursday, 15th August, 2024

Glovo, SPAR Market Set to Enhance Grocery Delivery in Nigeria

Business | 10 mins ago

Glovo, a pioneering multi-category app, has announced the expansion of its partnership with SPAR Market, one of Nigeria’s leading retail operators.

Initially launched as a pilot programme in November 2023, the partnership now extends to all 10 SPAR outlets in Lagos and Abuja, enhancing convenience and efficiency for urban consumers.

The initial rollout across five SPAR Market stores yielded outstanding results, prompting the extension to 10 store locations across Lagos and Abuja. Through the partnership, SPAR Market and Glovo are enhancing the grocery and retail landscape by offering customers the flexibility to have their groceries and household items delivered quickly and efficiently to their doorsteps. This partnership supports SPAR Market’s goal of developing a seamless omni-channel experience, while Glovo strengthens its position in Nigeria’s growing e-commerce market by expanding its grocery and retail offerings.

Speaking about the initiative, General Manager of Glovo Nigeria, Lamide Akinola, said: “This expansion reflects our commitment to enhancing the Glovo experience for our users. By partnering with SPAR Market, we are able to provide a broader range of products and ensure timely delivery, making everyday shopping easier and more convenient for our customers.”

Head of Commercial for Glovo Nigeria, Kolawole Adeniyi, added: “We are delighted with the positive impact our partnership with SPAR Market has had. Expanding to additional stores allows more people to enjoy quick and reliable grocery delivery.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.