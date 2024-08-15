Be Accountable, Transparent, Responsive, Sanwo-Olu Charges NSITF Leadership

Segun James





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, charged the leadership of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to be transparent and accountable in their service to the people.

He also implored the Fund to be responsible and responsive in rendering quality service for the benefit of Nigerians, especially those who need NSITF services in the public and private sectors.

The Governor gave the charge during a courtesy visit by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, and the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity led by Senator Diket Plang and Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati, respectively, at Lagos House, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, while reiterating his administration’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants, said the Lagos State Government, which had a robust insurance package in place for the workforce, was willing to collaborate with the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund to achieve its objectives as well as explore the benefits of the Fund for workers and Lagosians.

He said the two-day retreat organised by NSITF for the leadership of the Fund and members of the National Assembly would be for the benefit of Nigerians, adding that the Fund should work toward ensuring that people get the dividends of democracy for a better and more sustainable nation for future generations.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the National Assembly for their commitment to make Nigeria better and for deeming it fit to be in Lagos for the retreat by NSITF and to proffer solutions on how to make the organisation better than what it is.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of NSITF, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, called for support from the Lagos State Government, noting that Lagos State’s acceptance of the Fund will send a strong signal to other states.

He said the two-day retreat, themed: “Building a Stronger NSITF,” was organised by the Fund to deepen stakeholder engagement to support the organisation.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang, said the National Assembly was committed to ensuring the NSITF performs its functions to ensure that employees and employers in both the public and private sectors are protected and compensated when at work in case some hazards take place.

Plang, representing Plateau Central in the Senate, commended Sanwo-Olu for his performance in office, saying all governors should come to Lagos to learn.

In his address, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati, described Sanwo-Olu as one of the best-performing governors in Nigeria today.

He also commended Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to worker welfare, saying Lagos is known to be paying more than the minimum wage to its workers even before the current approved minimum wage.