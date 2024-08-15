Adebise,  Adedibu Join FCMB  Board

Kayode Tokede

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited has welcomed two new members to its board of directors.

They are Mr Ademola Adebise, a respected figure in the Nigerian financial industry, and Mrs Olufunmilayo Adedibu, a distinguished lawyer with a wealth of experience in legal practice and banking.

Their appointments as the bank’s non-executive directors follow the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), underscoring their credibility and competence.

Adebise, a seasoned banker with over three decades of experience, recently served as the Managing Director of Wema Bank Plc. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to FCMB. Recently, he was appointed by the federal government as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Family Homes Funds Limited.

His career spans various sectors of the financial industry, including technology, risk management, and strategic planning.

He has also held key positions at prominent Nigerian banks and non-banking financial institutions, including the legacy Chartered Bank, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc and Accenture (a global Consulting firm). Adebise serves on the Board of AIICO Insurance, AIICO Capital and Duchess International Hospital.

With a B.Sc in Computer Science from the University of Lagos and an MBA from Lagos Business School, Adebise blends technical expertise with business acumen. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Bankers. He has completed executive programmes at prestigious institutions such as the University of Cambridge and Harvard Business School.

Adedibu, the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of FCMB Group Plc, brings about 32 years of post-graduation experience to the First City Monument Bank board, 29 of which span Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking, Risk Management, Banking Operations, Insurance and Compliance.

With a bachelor’s degree in law (LL. B) obtained from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Master of Law degree (LL.M) from the University of Lagos and a B.L from the Nigerian Law School, she started her legal career with the Law firm of Chris Ogunbanjo and Co where she garnered much experience in litigation, company law, Copyrights and Patent Laws before joining the banking Industry.

Adedibu has completed leadership and management training from Harvard Business School, Wharton School of Business, Queen’s School of Business Canada, Lagos Business School, and Euromoney Loan Documentation and Advanced Loan Documentation Training in New York.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the International Bar Association (IBA), a Life member of the Institute of Directors (IoD), an Honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB) and Toastmasters International. She also sits on the Board of CRC Credit Bureau Limited.

Adding Adebise and Adedibu to the First City Monument Bank board is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and contribute to its continued growth in the Nigerian market. First City Monument Bank Limited is a member of FCMB Group Plc, a diversified financial services company with interests in banking, consumer finance, investment banking, and investment management.