Presidential Amnesty Graduates Laud Otuaro’s Innovative Leadership

The National Association of Presidential Amnesty Graduates (NAPAG) has applauded the innovative leadership of the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro.

NAPAG, in a statement issued yesterday by its National Coordinator, Somina Morrison Igani, commended Otuaro for his innovative approach to leadership.

The group also hailed him for bringing vast improvements in overseeing the PAP.

Igani observed that Otuaro’s innovative leadership approach has manifested greatly in all aspects of the programme, particularly in his determined effort to bridge the human capital development gap in the Niger Delta.

He noted that the PAP administrator’s steadfast dedication has resulted in significant progress in several areas under the programme.

He listed these to include enhanced academic opportunities through scholarship awards, the prompt payment of monthly stipends to PAP delegates, and a revitalised vocational skills acquisition programme, providing beneficiaries with high-quality training in various trades.

“Under his (Otuaro’s) leadership, there has been a significant increase in support for academic pursuits, enabling many ex-agitators to pursue higher education and professional training.

“This special attention to academics has not only empowered individuals but also contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta region and beyond.

“The prompt disbursement of allowances under Dr Otuaro’s leadership has been instrumental in the sustenance of the livelihoods of many former agitators,” Igani said.

He added that the prompt payment of monthly allowances to ex-agitators had been crucial to sustainable peace, security and stability in the region and was a huge support to the reintegration process.

He also pointed out that the PAP boss had demonstrated an unparalleled dedication to the academic progress of NAPAG members, stressing that they were happy to identify with the leadership of Otuaro.

Igani said: “His administration has significantly expanded educational opportunities, ensuring that we are better equipped to contribute to the nation’s growth.”

They further commended the PAP administrator for the strategic appointment of capable aides, among others for enhanced.

They, therefore, passed a vote of confidence on Otuaro and urged him to maintain the positive impact of his innovative administration on the people and communities of the Niger Delta.