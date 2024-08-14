Pertinence Co-founders Unveil Second Book ‘The Real Money of Lagos’ 

Co-founders of Pertinence Group, Sunday Olorunsheyi and Wisdom Ezekiel, have unveiled their highly anticipated second book, ‘The Real Money of Lagos’ at the 2024 Wealth Summit held in Lagos weekend.

They published their first book together, titled ‘The Pertinence Way-Our Partnership Story’ in December 2022, after the company which they built in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary a few months prior.

Speaking at the unveiling, OlorunsheyI revealed that the inspiration behind the new book stemmed from the overarching theme of the Wealth Summit, which has been running for five consecutive years.

He emphasised that the book is a culmination of some of the most impactful teachings delivered by the Pertinence co-founders at the summit, focusing on unlocking the immense economic opportunities that the city of Lagos has to offer.

He said, “Wealth Summit has been a platform for transformation and empowerment over the past five years. ‘The Real Money of Lagos’ captures the essence of these teachings and explores the vast opportunities Lagos offers to those who are ready to seize them.

“This book is more than just a guide; it’s a blueprint for anyone who wants to tap into the true potential of Lagos. We’ve distilled years of experience and knowledge into something that can help individuals build lasting wealth in one of the most dynamic cities in the world.”

The book was officially unveiled by Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, who dedicated the book and launched it with a generous donation of half N1 million.

Ashimolowo commended the authors, emphasising his long-standing relationship with them. He applauded their critical thinking abilities and keen attention to detail, qualities that contributed to their success as entrepreneurs.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing these two men for a long time, and I can confidently say that they are of good character. I especially admire their attention to detail and go-getting spirit. This book is evidence of their dedication to empowering others and unlocking the hidden potential of this great city,” said the England-based preacher.

Guests at the event were offered a special 50 per cent discount on ‘The Real Money of Lagos’ to make the knowledge and strategies contained in the book more accessible to a broader audience.

Co-author Ezekiel also stressed that the book is poised to become an essential read for anyone looking to understand and capitalise on the unique opportunities presented by Nigeria’s largest city.

Other dignitaries officiating at the event included leadership coach Niyi Adesanya and real estate mogul Olumide Emmanuel, who participated via multimedia channels.