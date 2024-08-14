International Youth Day: Okotete Urges Youth to Take Advantage of Tinubu’s Reform Initiatives

As the world celebrates 2024 International Youth Day, the former National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Executive Director of the Nigerian Export and Import Bank – NEXIM Bank, Hon. Stella Okotete has enjoined the youth to take advantage of the various youth programmes initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contribute their quota to national developments.

In a statement titled: “From Protest to Nation- building: The Role of the Youth in National Development,” Hon. Okotete said, the youth are critical factors in achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government and should be guided to using their talents and imaginations in positive ways.

She added that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Youth initiatives will continue to create opportunities for youth to explore in all sectors of the economy.

She further noted that, “At NEXIM Bank, we have several youth friendly initiatives in the non-oil sector that supports the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government and we encourage Nigerians to take advantage of them to add meaning to their lives and the economy “.

“August 12, every year is a day designated as International Youth Day by the United Nations to raise awareness on the contributions, challenges and the prospects of the youth globally.

This year’s theme is “From Click to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.”