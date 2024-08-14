Family Partners NCF on Symbolic Tree Planting

Adibe Emenyonu writes on the planting of memorial trees in Nigeria and France in honour of late Prof. Unionmwan Joseph Edebriri, OFR. by his family in conjunction with the Nigerian Conservation Society (NCF)

Professor Unionmwan Joseph Edebriri was a teacher, literary critic, translator and promoter of African arts and culture. He was also a Professor of French and a Barrister at- Law. He studied French in the Universities of Nigeria, Dakar, Tours, Caen, Paris and Dijon.

Born in Benin-City, present day Edo State Nigeria on 1st April 1942 into the family of Chief Osawe Edebiri, late Esama of Benin Kingdom, Unionmwan was awarded a Bachelor of Arts (B.A. (Hons) degree in French and Russian by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1965. As an undergraduate, he showed academic promise when he won a University scholarship in Nsukka, a French Government scholarship for the year-abroad programme in Dakar and Edward Blyden prize for Academic excellence on graduation.



He also demonstrated leadership as Assistant Secretary of the Student Union, Secretary of the United Nations Student Association (UNSA), Nsukka Branch, member of the 4-man University of Nigeria Delegation on an Exchange programme to Netherlands, member of the two-man Delegation of the All-Nigeria United Nations Student Association (ANUNSA) to the 15th Annual conference of the International Student Movement for the United Nations (ISMUN) in Geneva, the ANUNSA Delegate to the ISMUN – OXFAM Conference in Oxford, the ANUNSA Delegate to the ISMUN workshop in Paris, and the pioneer President of the West African Confederation of United Nations Student’s Association (WACUNSA).



In 1965, he won a Federal Government of Nigeria Scholarship to study for a Master’s Degree in France. He obtained M.A. French at the Sorbonne in 1968. The French Government then awarded him a scholarship to study for the doctorate degree. In 1970, he became the first Nigerian to earn a Doctorate d’Université (Ph.D) in French Literature from the Department of French Literature at the Sorbonne for his thesis on “L’individualisme dans l’œuvre de Georges Duhamel” written under the supervision of M. le Recteur Marius – Francois Guyard.



Again, on the basis of his academic excellence, the French Government awarded him a scholarship to train for a French language Diploma course in 1971 and in 1982 he undertook a postgraduate summer course in French in the University of Dijon, France.



Years later, for his legal education, he attended University of Lagos (1984 – 1990) and the Nigerian Law School, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1991.



He began his career in 1971 and has taught various aspects of French Language and Literature in University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, (1971-74), University of Lagos, (1974 – 2007), and University of Benin, Benin City, (2009-2021).



Edebiri has also supervised several undergraduate projects, postgraduate dissertations and theses. He was the co-supervisor of the first candidate to obtain a Ph.D. in French in the University of Lagos in 1990. Many Universities in Nigeria have benefited from his services as external examiner for their undergraduate and postgraduate examinations just like some Nigerian and foreign universities which requested him to assess the publications of their staff for promotion to associate professorship and full professorship. He has served on the Editorial Boards of many scholarly journals and as an editorial consultant to some national and international reputable journals before his demise in November, 16 2023.



In recognition of this exemplary life, his family organised a tree planting programme in his memory. The trees were planted in Benin-City, his place of birth; in Lagos, his longest lived-in city; France, the country where he earned his Ph.D; and Abuja, his city of transition to glory.

The symbolic tree planting took place in two different locations in Benin-City Vis: University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School, and University Staff where a total of 20 trees were planted.



The tree planting exercise was performed with Prof. Victor Edosa Omozuwa, Prof. Tony Afejuku, a retired professor of English Literature, University of Benin, staff and pupils of University of Benin Demonstration School, family members and staff of NCF.



Speaking at the occasion, Mrs. Osamaghioghamwenwi Edeko (Nee Edebriri), said it was one the ways the family has chosen to honour their own. Mrs Edeko, a lawyer by profession also enthused: “When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. As a family, one of the ways we have chosen to honour our father’s memory is through strong, unique and symbolic gift; a gift which will grow strong year after year with so many benefits; and this gift is planting trees in his memory.”



Explaining the rationale behind the tree planting, she said trees are vital to life and living, noting that as the biggest trees on the planet, they give oxygen, store canon, stabilize the souls and give life to the world’s wildlife.



“Three’s also provide us with the materials for tools and shelter, they help to clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of world terrestrial biodiversity. Forests provides jobs to over 1.6 million people, absorb harmful carbon from the atmosphere, and are key ingredients in 20 percent of all medicines.



“Planting trees to honour someone’s life is therefore, a very meaningful gift. A tree planted in someone’s memory is a living tribute of a life well lived. As one life transitions from this world, something new that benefits the present and future generations grows. From the same earth to which our father’s body has been returned, five new trees, representing the number of decades of his scholarly career, will spring up in his remembrance in Sclestat, France. These trees will serve as a symbol of Mrs Adedamola Ogutuga, a staff of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) made it known that planting trees in memory of people helps honour their legacy and allows them to have a positive impact on the planet even after they have left. She encouraged everyone present to key into the Green Recovery Agenda of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation by planting trees on special celebrations and anniversaries such as birthdays, wedding anniversaries or remembrance highlighting the importance of trees to the environment.



According to her, planting of these trees aligned with the NCF, the Green Recovery Nigeria (GRN) project of restoring the mangrove and inland forest nationwide.



“As the memory of Professor Unionmwan Joseph Edebriri – an ethical, erudite exemplary gentleman lives on through the impact he had on the lives of people and society, these trees will stand as a physical reminder that his legacy continues without end,” Ogutuga declared.



Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of the family, Hon. Ernest Edebriri appreciated the NCF for the opportunity granted the family of late Prof. Unionmwan Joseph Edebriri to honour him through this symbolic tree planting.