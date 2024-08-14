Ex DG, Varsity Don Offer Students Tips for Overcoming Challenges of Growing Up 

Precious Ugwuzor

A Lecturer in the Department of Guidance and Counseling at the University of Abuja, Professor Patricia Ojiah, has stressed the importance of self re-evaluation as a key step young people must cultivate to be able to cope with the challenges of growing up and achieving maximum results from the prospects that surround them in today’s world.

In the same vein, former Director-General, National Institute of Strategic Studies, Dr. Gwana Dogara, has equally charged youths to pay huge attention to Strategic Thinking in order to overcome life’s obstacles without too much stress.

Both Professor Ojiah and Dr. Dogara were guest speakers at the 15th Graduation and Prize Giving Ceremonies of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja ,which held recently at the School’s Premises.

In her Plenary Speech titled Challenges and Prospects of Life After School, Professor Ojiah submitted that it is important for young people to prepare ahead for Life’s Challenges and Prospects.

She listed the Challenges to cover diverse areas such as Academics, Vocational, Socio/Personal, Financial, Health Safety and Security, among other aspects of life.

She implored the students to cultivate strong resolve to always cope with the challenges by taking progressive steps in the right direction and seizing all available legally right opportunities without wasting time.

However, she added that the most valuable step of all “is to re-evaluate yourself intermittently” in order to be able to successfully “think outside the box, break boundaries and have no fear of failure”.

Speaking further, she said, “Challenges and Prospects will always be a part of life. Therefore, you can dream big but be committed enough to achieve it. The best and biggest commitment you can give is to intermittently re-evaluate yourself.“

Your attitude, humility, setting realistic goals, being responsible for your choices and keeping life simple as well as keeping positive networks and prioritizing your goals and objectives are important virtues you must cultivate in order to excel wherever you go and in whatever you do”.

In his goodwill message at the Occasion, Dr. Dogara, on his part, urged the graduands and youths generally to view Strategic Thinking and innovative approach to problem solving as vital skills required to go far in life.“

As young people in today’s very complex socio-economic environment, it is important for you to identify your strengths and weaknesses and follow your passion. Learn to take meaningful risks, get good mentors, develop effective communication and listening skills and be resolute in doing the right things in all situations”, he counselled.

The event, which had in attendance members of the School’s Board and Management, parents, well-wishers and key partners of the School, also featured the award of prizes to outstanding graduands in nine categories.

The Valedictorian Award for Overall Best Student as well as the Ruhe Global Resources Award for Best Graduating Male Student in Academics and Discipline were both won by Alex Ofem.

Akan Kosichukwu bagged the Barrister Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN) Award for All-Round Best Graduating Male Student while the Sybil Iroche Award for All-Round Best Graduating Female Student went to Rogers Mitchelle.

She also clinched the Arabaa Award for Best Student in Community Service.Other Award Categories and Winners include, Best Graduating Female Student in STEM (Awe Caroline); Best Female and Male Students in Coding (Awe Caroline and Emmanuel Ogbondeminu); Best Female and Male Students in Music Instrumentals (Deborah Ohabuike and Emmanuel Ogbondeminu) and Best Female and Male Chess Players (Deborah Ohabuike and Onyewuchi Jachimike).