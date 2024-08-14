  • Tuesday, 13th August, 2024

Almond Unveils Nominee for 2024 Almond Insurance Awards

Business | 47 mins ago

Ebere Nwoji

Organisers  of 2024 Almond Insurance Industry Awards,  Almond Productions Limited has unveiled nominees for the Awards slated for Friday, November 1 2024 in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Almond said winners for the award would be announced from 10 categories.

For the Insurance CEO of The Year Award category,  it said the Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer AIICO Insurance, Tunde Fajemirokun, his REX Insurance  counterpart Ebelechukwu Nwanchukwu, MD/CEO, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc; Olufemi Asenuga, , MD/CEO, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited Akinjide Orimolade and MD/CEO, Anchor Insurance Company Limited  Austin Ebose were nominated.

Speaking at a press briefing to unveil the nominees for the award in Victoria Island(VI), Lagos the chairman for the Awards Panel of Judges, Ms. Prisca Soares, noted that, the meticulous nomination process which spanned over a month saw active participation from Top Management, Corporate Entities, and Individual Clients, saying all nominations were based on the provided criteria.

“This year, we witnessed a significant increase in participation from Insurance Industry Stakeholders. This is evident in the number of nominations we received this year (392) compared to last year’s 101. The 288.12% increase in participation in the nomination process is a testament to the growing recognition and prestige of the Almond Awards within and outside the Insurance Industry,” she pointed out.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.