Almond Unveils Nominee for 2024 Almond Insurance Awards

Ebere Nwoji

Organisers of 2024 Almond Insurance Industry Awards, Almond Productions Limited has unveiled nominees for the Awards slated for Friday, November 1 2024 in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Almond said winners for the award would be announced from 10 categories.

For the Insurance CEO of The Year Award category, it said the Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer AIICO Insurance, Tunde Fajemirokun, his REX Insurance counterpart Ebelechukwu Nwanchukwu, MD/CEO, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc; Olufemi Asenuga, , MD/CEO, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited Akinjide Orimolade and MD/CEO, Anchor Insurance Company Limited Austin Ebose were nominated.

Speaking at a press briefing to unveil the nominees for the award in Victoria Island(VI), Lagos the chairman for the Awards Panel of Judges, Ms. Prisca Soares, noted that, the meticulous nomination process which spanned over a month saw active participation from Top Management, Corporate Entities, and Individual Clients, saying all nominations were based on the provided criteria.

“This year, we witnessed a significant increase in participation from Insurance Industry Stakeholders. This is evident in the number of nominations we received this year (392) compared to last year’s 101. The 288.12% increase in participation in the nomination process is a testament to the growing recognition and prestige of the Almond Awards within and outside the Insurance Industry,” she pointed out.