Abbey Mortgage Bank Re-launches App to Boost Customer Experience

Abbey Mortgage Bank, a renowned financial institution, has revamped its mobile app with innovative digital solutions to enhance customers’ mobile banking experience.

The Abbey mobile app known as ‘AbbeyMobile 2.0’ comes with new exciting features, enhanced security, and a user-friendly interface designed to meet customers’ financial needs.

Speaking about the newly upgraded mobile app, the Group Head, Retail Sales & E-business, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Felix Omodayo-Owotuga, said: “The re-launch of AbbeyMobile 2.0 comes on the heels of the bank’s recent ISO recertification which highlights its adherence to the highest security standards.

“AbbeyMobile 2.0 represents a significant step in the bank’s ongoing journey to enhance its services and embrace the future of banking.”

“The re-launch coupled with our ISO recertification demonstrates the institution’s dedication to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction.”

Omodayo-Owotuga, further noted that in today’s fast-paced world, integrating advanced technology with exceptional service delivery is essential to provide customers with an app that not only meets their needs but also offers a better and more enjoyable experience.

“The newly upgraded app will not only deliver enhanced functionality but also provide top-tier security for its users,” he added.

According to him, the AbbeyMobile 2.0 comes with new and exciting features that include; increased limits, that is higher transaction limits to accommodate a broader range of financial needs. The ability to plan and schedule payments in advance for added convenience; cardless withdrawals, which means easy access to funds without the need for a physical card; a modern, user-friendly interface for a more intuitive banking experience; streamlined process for applying for a mortgage directly through the app and a tool to determine monthly payments and evaluate mortgage options.

Abbey is one of the only seven national Primary Mortgage Banks (PMB) licenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). In the recent recapitalisation exercise that led to the downsizing of mortgage banks from 105 to only 34 mortgage banks, Abbey not only emerged successfully capitalised but also rose as one of the few that met the National obligation, whilst being a public liability company.

Abbey continues to lead the industry as an innovator in the Nigerian mortgage sector, not just offering mortgage services but also retail & investment banking solutions, positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for all domestic banking needs.

Over the next decade and beyond, Abbey will continue with a new modern & technologically efficient vision and outlook, continually adopting the best standards, processes, and practices to deliver truly innovative products, services, and solutions that simplify mortgage, housing & finance, making it truly accessible for all.