UNILAG Organises Digital Humanities Conference for Non-STEM Disciplines, Others

Sunday Okobi

As part of its efforts to provide a platform for training and capacity building for scholars and researchers in non-STEM disciplines, the Centre for Digital Humanities, University of Lagos (CEDHUL), has concluded all plans to organise a bespoke capacity building, research and development workshop.

The workshop is also part of its goals to raise and equip a new generation of humanities graduates who have the 21st century digital skills for the competitive job market.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Director of the Centre for Digital Humanities, University of Lagos, and the convener of the workshop and conference, Professor Tunde Ope-Davies (of the English Department), he said the Lagos Digital Humanities Workshop and Conference 2024, with the theme: ‘Exploring Opportunities and Possibilities in Digital Humanities and Digital Cultures’, would take place from August 14 to 16, 2024, at the Centre for Digital Humanities, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.

Professor Ope-Davies, who urged interested persons to join in-person or virtual, or contact Dr. Kofo Adedeji kadedeji@unilag.edu.ng, added that registration is now open on www.cedhul.com.ng.

He disclosed that the event would bring together scholars, researchers, and practitioners in the digital humanities and digital cultures to explore the principles and practice of digital humanities as well as latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in the field.

According to the professor, “The workshop and conference will feature keynote addresses by renowned experts; panel discussions and presentations; hands-on training sessions and workshops; networking opportunities.

“The event will cover topics such as: Digital pedagogy and scholarship; Digital cultures and social media; Digital art and aesthetics, and Digital humanities and social justice.

“We are excited to host this event in Lagos at this auspicious moment as the National Universities Commission (NUC) has introduced Digital Humanities as a compulsory course nationwide.

“We look forward to empowering scholars and researchers as we explore the possibilities and opportunities in digital humanities and digital cultures.”

Ope-Davies promised that the programme would “provide the platform for training and capacity building for scholars and researchers in non-STEM disciplines

“It will promote the learning and deployment of digital tools for research and development for graduates and potential employees in ICT and creative industries.

“It will equip attendees with skills and competence to utilise digital technologies in the workspaces that will increase the net worth of our digital economy.

“The training equips researchers and teachers in higher educational institutions with the ICT skills necessary to impart technology-driven knowledge in the humanities, among other benefits.”