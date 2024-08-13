StreSERT Launches Kotter Change Certification Courses in Nigeria 

StreSERT Integrated Ltd (SIL), a leading indigenous management consultancy and provider of learning and development solutions, has announced the launch of Kotter change certification programs and courses in Nigeria.

The Kotter Training Change Certification Programs and Courses are meant to advance the development of change leadership capacity in the public and private sectors.

Kotter is the pioneer and the global leader in change management consulting and training. With over 40 years of experience, Kotter has helped thousands of organizations around the world navigate complex change initiatives. Their world-renowned methodologies and frameworks provide a proven approach to leading successful change and transformation.

The company stated that Kotter was keen to provide its training certification programs and courses to the Nigerian market in a bid to support leaders and organisations in Nigeria and West Africa build the necessary change leadership capacity required to succeed in today’s world – where change is no longer episodic but constant.

“Kotter Training is delighted to partner with SIL to deliver our change Training certification programs and courses to Nigeria and West Africa,” said Kotter’s Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, Kathy Gersch “Together, we can empower leaders across Nigeria and West Africa to lead successful transformations that drive exponential organizational growth and performance.”

“We are excited to partner with Kotter Training to bring Kotter Training programs and courses to a Nigerian audience, as we believe that it not only adds to our value proposition to clients, more importantly, it supports organisations as they build genuine change leadership capacity and drive successful transformations,” stated Patrick Awodu, COO of SIL.

He noted that in the face of increasing economic volatility and uncertainty, and with rapid technological advancement, what organisations in both public and private sectors in Nigeria and Africa needed most today, is sustainable change capability that will enable them successfully adapt and transform to meet the needs of their various stakeholders.

He also added that the company’s strategic partnership with Kotter Training empowers SIL to deliver the world-renowned Kotter methodology, equipping leaders and their organisations with the tools and frameworks needed to navigate complex organizational change initiatives.

SIL, under its Learning and Development (L & D) umbrella, SILution, offers capacity development programs in the area of leadership, innovation management, performance improvement, and the upskilling of middle and frontline management. The company noted that the collaboration with Kotter training would further advance the purpose of its L & D arm to “build a community of lifelong learners with lifelong productivity.”